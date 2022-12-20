🏀 Jayhawks Climb in National Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 10-0 Kansas Jayhawks have continued to ascend in the national polls, earning the No. 20-ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, while again coming in at No. 24 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll.

The Jayhawks are one of 10 teams nationally with an unblemished record after starting the season 10-0 for the fourth time in program history. Last week, Kansas returned to both national polls for the first time since 2013 as the Jayhawks were ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll and No. 24 by the Coaches Poll.

Last week, Kansas defeated Tulsa 81-62 for its 10th-consecutive win to open the season. The Jayhawks were led by senior guard Zakiyah Franklin, who matched her career high with 26 points and was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson and junior forward Ioanna Chatzileonti both recorded double-doubles in the win, which was the first game this season in which Kansas had to overcome a halftime deficit.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring margin, averaging 76.5 points per game while holding opponents to 53.7 points per game for a margin of +22.8. The Jayhawks also have the top field goal defense in the conference, holding opponents to 32.5 percent shooting from the field.

The No. 20-ranked Jayhawks will close out non-conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Lincoln, Nebraska, as KU faces an old conference rival in Nebraska. That game tips off at 6 p.m. CT from Pinnacle Bank Arena and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network+.