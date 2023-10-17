⛳ Jayhawks Close out Fall Season at Mercedes-Benz Collegiate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Kansas Women’s Golf team concluded its fall season at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate on Tuesday, finishing 13th (+36) in the 14-team field at Cherokee Country Club.

The 28th-ranked Jayhawks shot rounds of 292-300-296 (888) in their final event of the fall season. No. 27 UCF won the event with a score of -17, followed by No. 9 Ole Miss (-5), No. 37 Maryland (E), No. 22 Pepperdine (E) and No. 45 Louisville (+3) to round out the top five.

“It was a tough week for this team after a great start to the season,” said Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle. “We never got things going this week and played scared golf. We weren’t confident and didn’t execute well to have birdie opportunities this week.”

Kansas was led by junior Jordan Rothman, who posted rounds of 72-71-73 (216) for a three-over par tournament. Rothman finished tied for 27th after carding two birdies in the final round.

Freshman Lyla Louderbaugh capped off a stellar fall campaign with a nine-over par finish, firing rounds of 71-76-75 (222) to tie for 46th. Louderbaugh’s final round of 75 was highlighted by birdies on holes five and 12. Junior transfer Lily Hirst finished 10-over for the event after posting rounds of 73-76-74 (223), finishing in a tie for 50th.

Junior Lauren Clark finished tied for 61st at +14 with rounds of 76-77-74 (227), while junior Johanna Ebner finished tied for 69th at +20, posting rounds of 79-78-76 (233).

“There were a lot of positives from the team this fall,” said Kuhle. “We had four players post stroke averages of under 73, which is the most we’ve had in a fall season in some time. I’m excited about where we are headed, and I know that we have hard workers on the team that strive to get better and help this team reach their goals.”

UP NEXT

Kansas will open its spring season in Superstition Mountain, Arizona for the Match in the Desert on Jan. 22, 2024. The Jayhawks will act as host to the event, which is slated for the Lost Gold Golf Course.