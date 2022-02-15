⛳ Jayhawks Conclude Lamkin Invitational

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. – Kansas women’s golf concluded the Lamkin Invitational at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, Tuesday.

In a field that featured nine teams ranked in the top 25, Kansas shot a three-round 956 (311-310-335). The Jayhawks were led by super-senior Sera Tadokoro who carded a three-round 237. Senior Pear Pooratanaopa was one shot behind Tadokoro at 238, while freshman Jordan Rothman finished at 242 and senior Lauren Heinlein at 243. Freshman Johanna Ebner (247) rounded out the KU scoring.

No. 12 San Jose State shot a third-round 293 (+5) to overtake No. 1 Stanford for the team title. SJSU posted a three-round 873 (289), while Stanford was three shots back at 876. The Cardinal entered the final round with a three-shot lead on SJSU. Stanford’s Rachel Heck took medalist honors shooting a three-round 211 (-5), which included a 4-under 68 in the final round. Arizona State’s Ashley Menne was runner-up at 214 (-2).

Kansas will next play at the Westbrook Invitational at the Westbrook Golf Club in Peoria, Arizona, Feb. 27-28. The tournament is hosted by the University of Wisconsin.