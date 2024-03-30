⛳️ Jayhawks Conclude PING/ASU Invitational

PHOENIX – Playing in one of the most competitive events of the spring season, the No. 41 Kansas women’s golf team finished 15th at the PING/ASU Invitational at Papago Golf Course Phoenix. The Jayhawks carded a third-round 302 (+14) Saturday and posted a three-round score of 890 (+26).

Fourteen of the 17-team field entered the PING/ASU Invitational ranked in the top 50, with four squads in the top-10. No. 11 Northwestern won the event shooting a three-round 853 (-11), three shots ahead of No. 2 UCLA, No. 15 Arizona State and No. 27 California at 856 (-8).

“It was a disappointing finish today, but overall it was a great learning tournament and experience,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “We didn’t start great today, but played good in windy conditions finishing up on difficult holes. The conditions were tough on the back nine with 15-20 mph winds and gusts up to 30.”

Junior Lily Hirst started on hole No. 12 for her final round and posted two birdies in her first three holes. Hirst’s 74 (+2), which included three total birdies, was Kansas’ low for the final day and her three-round 221 (+5), tied her for 45th in the 93-golfer field. It marked the second-straight and fourth time this spring Hirst has led Kansas in scoring.

”Lily had a solid finish this week in a highly-competitive tournament,” Kuhle said. “She continues to improve and play great golf.”

Junior Lauren Clark shot a 76 (+4) Saturday with two birdies and concluded with a three-round 223 (+7), which tied for 59th. Senior Hanna Hawks shot a four-over 76 Saturday, while junior Jordan Rothman carded a 77. The duo ended tied for the tournament with a 266 (+10).

Freshman Lyla Louderbaugh shot a final round 75 (+3), which followed up a 74 on Friday. She posted a team-best four birdies in her final round. Louderbaugh ended with a three-round 230 (+14), which tied junior Johanna Ebner, who was playing as an individual. Ebner shot a 77 (+5) Saturday.

“We’ve got some work to do to prepare for next week in Dallas, but I’m confident these ladies will work hard to prepare,” Kuhle said.

UP NEXT

Kansas will compete at the Veritex Bank Texas Showdown, April 8-9, at the Dallas Athletic Club in Dallas. This will be the last event before the 2024 Big 12 Championship on April 18-20 at Houston Oaks Country Club in Hockley, Texas.