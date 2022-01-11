🏀 Jayhawks Continue Road Trip Wednesday Night at No. 13/12 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – For the third time in five days, the Kansas Women’s Basketball team will be in action as the Jayhawks travel to Austin, Texas, to face No. 13/12 Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at the Frank Erwin Center and the game will be televised on Longhorn Network.

This will be the second straight Big 12 Conference road game for the Jayhawks, who defeated TCU 78-72 on Monday, Jan. 10, in Fort Worth, Texas, to improve to 10-2 on the year and 1-1 in league play. The Jayhawks opened Big 12 play on Saturday, Jan. 8, by dropping an 82-68 decision to No. 23/25 Oklahoma, which makes KU 9-2 on the year and 0-1 in the Big 12. Texas will be the third nationally-ranked opponent that KU has faced and the second in the past three games. Both of the Jayhawks defeats this season have come against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Junior guard Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks in scoring for the third straight games as she totaled 15 points at TCU on Monday night. Kersgieter hit three three-pointers in the contest, giving her 111 for her career, which is one away from tying Monica Engelman (2010-13) for 10th place on the program’s all-time list. Zakiyah Franklin and Chandler Prater added 13 points apiece in the win at TCU. Franklin has scored 10 or more points eight times and she’s third on the team with 10.4 ppg for the year. Prater scored seven straight points during the third quarter and finished one point shy of her career high.

Texas is 11-2 on the year and 1-1 in Big 12 play following a 74-61 defeat against Texas Tech on Jan. 5 in Austin. The Longhorns are ranked No. 13 by the AP and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll this week. UT is ranked third in the Big 12 in both scoring offense (79.2 ppg) and scoring defense (55.1 ppg) this season. Two-Time National Coach of the Year Vic Schaefer is in his second season as the head coach of Texas Women’s Basketball after previously coaching at Mississippi State.

Kansas and Texas have met 42 times in a series that dates back to the 1981-82 season, with the two teams playing as members of the Big 12 Conference since its formation for the 1996-97 season. Texas leads the all-time series 31-11, which includes a 15-4 mark in Austin. KU last won at the Frank Erwin Center on Jan. 4, 2012.

Up Next

Kansas returns home on Sunday, Jan. 19, for its second straight matchup against a ranked opponent. The Jayhawks will host No. 14/13 Baylor at 2 p.m. CT from Allen Fieldhouse.