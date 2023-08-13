🏀 Jayhawks Cruise to 108-52 Victory in Greece

Freshman S’Mya Nichols led the Jayhawks with 20 points, while super-senior Holly Kersgieter and junior Danai Papadopoulou – a Greece native – added 14 points apiece. Freshman Laia Conesa (13 points, 12 rebounds) and senior Nadira Eltayeb (10 points, 11 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles, and super-senior Zakiyah Franklin chipped in 12 points for the Jayhawks.

ATHENS, Greece – Six players scored in double figures as the Kansas Women’s Basketball team closed out its European exhibition trip with a 108-52 victory over the Greek Select Team on Sunday at the EuroHoops Dome in Athens.

"We had multiple people shoot the ball well today. It’s always nice to see the entire team be comfortable and step in and make some shots. I think we had one defensive thing we wanted to stress today, and that was some ball screen coverages. I was excited to see our team be able to make those adjustments."

After facing an early 12-10 deficit, Kansas went on an 8-0 run and never looked back, outscoring Greek 32-18 in the first quarter behind eight points from Nichols. The Jayhawks attacked the boards hard throughout and outrebounded Greece by 21 rebounds in the first half. Nichols led the way with 10 points in the first half as Kansas led 53-31 at the break.

In the third quarter, Kansas got hot from behind the arc making four threes in the quarter, including two from Conesa. The. Jayhawks scored 26 points in the third quarter and 29 in the fourth, outscoring Greece 55-21 in the second half for the runaway victory.

All 10 players who appeared in the game scored at least three points and nine players had at least six points for the Jayhawks. Super-seniors Taiyanna Jackson and Ryan Cobbins had eight points apiece in limited minutes, while senior Wyvette Mayberry had six points, four rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Zsofia Telegdy rounded out the scoring with three points.

Kansas shot 61% (35-of-57) from the field and hit 8-of-26 three-point attempts in the win. The Jayhawks also connected on 73% (14-of-19) of its attempts from the free throw line, while outrebounding Greece 59-to-22 for the game.

Sunday’s exhibition contest was the final game for Kansas during its European trip. Once the Jayhawks return to Lawrence later this week, attention turns to the upcoming 2023-24 season. The unofficial tipoff to the season is Late Night in the Phog, which is set for Friday, October 6, at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas is expected to announce its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season in the coming weeks. Season tickets for the 2023-24 Kansas Women’s Basketball campaign are now on sale. For as low as $90, fans can reserve their seat at historic Allen Fieldhouse for the entire season. Season tickets can be purchased by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS.