Open Search
Women's Basketball

📸 Jayhawks Defeat Dolphins in Home Opener, 72-61

Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - November 9, 2022 - during a game between the Jacksonville Dolphins at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - November 9, 2022 - during a game between the Jacksonville Dolphins at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - November 9, 2022 - during a game between the Jacksonville Dolphins at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - November 9, 2022 - during a game between the Jacksonville Dolphins at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - November 9, 2022 - during a game between the Jacksonville Dolphins at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - November 9, 2022 - during a game between the Jacksonville Dolphins at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - November 9, 2022 - during a game between the Jacksonville Dolphins at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - November 9, 2022 - during a game between the Jacksonville Dolphins at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - November 9, 2022 - during a game between the Jacksonville Dolphins at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - November 9, 2022 - during a game between the Jacksonville Dolphins at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, KS - November 9, 2022 - during a game between the Jacksonville Dolphins at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Kansas Athletics
Powered by WMT Digital