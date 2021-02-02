🏀 Jayhawks Drop Road Contest at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin both scored in double figures, but the Kansas Jayhawks fell to Oklahoma State 82-55 Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Cowgirls earned both wins in a home-and-home series with the Jayhawks. Kansas fell to 6-8 with the loss and 2-6 in conference play. Oklahoma State improved to 13-5 and 9-3 in league play.

The Jayhawks got a monster first half from Kersgieter. She had 15 points in 13 minutes, while also adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal by the break.

For the second straight game, the Jayhawks gave the Cowgirls all they could handle in the first half. The Jayhawks led 14-10 after the first quarter and led by three with just more than three minutes to play in the half.

Tied at eight in the first quarter, Kansas rattled off a quick 6-0 run to go up 14-8. Kersgieter had four of the six with Tina Stephens adding the final two on a pair of free throws. Oklahoma State scored with one second left in the quarter to close it to 14-10.

Trailing 20-16 in the second, Kersgieter canned a 3-pointer to make it 20-19, and then Aniya Thomas made a layup to give the Jayhawks a one-point lead at 21-20. Knotted at 23, Franklin then hit a 3-pointer to give Kansas a 26-23 lead with 3:19 to play. But Oklahoma State scored the final eight points of the half to grab a 31-23 edge at intermission.

Oklahoma State then outscored Kansas 22-9 in the third quarter to take control of the game heading into the fourth. Kansas had a productive offensive quarter in the fourth, pouring in 20 points, but it wasn’t enough.

Ioanna Chatzileonti collected nine rebounds in the game in 24 minutes. Stephens added seven boards and Kersgieter had six. Franklin had five assists to go with her 10 points in 28 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will stay on the road and head to Waco, Texas to play No. 8 Baylor on Thursday at 7 p.m. Kansas will then return home to Allen Fieldhouse to host TCU on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.