🏀 Jayhawks Fall in Manhattan, Split Season Series with KSU

MANHATTAN, Kan. – In the second installment of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, Kansas dropped a 63-45 contest against Kansas State on Wednesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Jayhawks fell to 16-10 on the year and 6-9 in Big 12 play, while Kansas State moved to 16-12 (5-10 Big 12) for the season.

The Jayhawks got a quick start and led 8-2 less than two minutes into the game on the strength of three-pointers from Zakiyah Franklin and Sanna Strom. Franklin hit another three midway through the quarter, putting KU back up six, 13-7, at the 4:57 mark. The Jayhawks scored just two points the rest of the quarter but maintained a 15-12 lead at the end of the period.

K-State scored the first seven points of the second quarter to take their first lead of the game, and the Wildcats led the rest of the way as the Jayhawks hit just 2-of-10 field goals in the quarter. KSU went to the locker room up 26-22 after leading by as many as seven in the quarter.

In the second half, Kansas State extended its lead in each quarter, using runs of 8-0 in the third quarter and 10-0 in the fourth to pull away for the 63-45 victory.

Kansas finished 16-of-51 (31.4%) from the field, hitting just 5-of-23 (21.7%) three-pointers. Franklin reached double figures, scoring 10 points, while Chandler Prater had eight and Taiyanna Jackson had seven in addition to 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.

With the loss, Kansas and Kansas State split the season series, with each team winning on its home court. KU defeated the Wildcats 85-72 on Jan. 29 in Lawrence

Up Next

Kansas returns home to close out the month of February against Oklahoma State on Sunday, Feb. 26. Tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse is set for 2:00 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW.