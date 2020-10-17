🏐 Jayhawks Fall To Sooners In Saturday Match

NORMAN, Okla. – The Kansas Jayhawks (1-7) dropped their second match to the Oklahoma Sooners (2-4) at McCasland Field House in three sets Saturday.

The Kansas attack was led again by Ayah Elnady, who finished with eight kills and two aces. Anezka Szabo finished with six kills and three blocks, while Caroline Crawford and Rachel Langs tied for the team lead with four blocks each.

Kansas jumped out early on Oklahoma, starting the first set on a five-point run. The Jayhawks still held the advantage at 22-20 until OU started to make a push late. KU and OU tied at 25-all after a kill by Elnady, and jumped out to a one-point advantage after Elnady’s second ace of the set. OU rattled off the final three points to capture the first set, 28-26.

The second set started like the first, Kansas ran out to a five-point lead, but was not able to maintain its advantage over the Sooners. KU held the edge at 19-17 after an ace by Kennedy Farris. OU captured the next four points to hold a two-point lead. A service and attack error by OU and the set was tied at 21-all. The Sooners claimed four of the final five points of the set to hold a two-set advantage.

The third and final set was a back-and-forth battle early with the final tie at 16-all on a Crawford kill. OU grabbed the next two points and held the lead until the end.

BECHARD QUOTE

On what you can take from these two matches …

In many ways, you look for areas of growth and you find them. There were opportunities in the red zone – at 20-all, 22-all, 23-all. We jumped out to leads and we didn’t protect them. We will get back to work Monday and this team will be intent on getting better with the opportunity to flip a few of those close games.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Fort Worth, Texas to play TCU Oct. 22-23 at Schollmaier Arena. Both matches are available on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with 3:30 p.m. start times.