⛳️ Jayhawks Finish Day One at Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational

When play was postponed, Kansas was in sixth place of the 15-team field. The Jayhawks are three shots out from third place. Two Jayhawks, sophomores Jordan Rothman and Johanna Ebner, are tied for ninth in the 83-golfer field entering Tuesday.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf completed the first round at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational at Lawrence Country Club Monday. Due to darkness, the event’s second round was suspended.

Kansas shot a 304 (+16) in its opening round, which was tied for fourth along with Nebraska. Kent State lead the event after shooting a first round one-over 289, which was 11 shots ahead of Sam Houston State and Minnesota at 300 (+12).

Through one round, the Jayhawks are led by Rothman, who carded a one-over 73. Rothman carded three birdies on the back nine and shot a two-under 34. Ebner was next with a 76 (+4), which tied for 17th. Senior Pear Pooratanaopa was one shot behind Ebner at 77 (+5), while freshman Lauren Clark is one shot behind Pooratanaopa at 6-over.

Kansas played its entire 11-member squad, with five representing the team and six individuals. Other KU first-round scores included Anna Wallin (78), Hanna Hawks (79), Katie Ruge (79), Anna Shultse (79), Esme Hamilton (81), Abby Glynn (82) and Amy DeKock (88).

Play will resume at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational Tuesday at 10 a.m. Live stats are available here via Golfstat.com.