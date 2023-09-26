⛳ Jayhawks Finish Sixth at Molly Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Women’s Golf team finished sixth at the Molly Invitational, posting a three-under team score in the final round on Tuesday at Bayonet Golf Course.

In the 11-team field, Kansas concluded the tournament at three-under par with rounds of 288-288-285–861. Juniors Jordan Rothman, Lily Hirst and freshman Lyla Louderbaugh all finished under par and inside of the top 20 for the event.

“We’re moving in the right direction with our consistency and ability to go under par as a team,” said Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle. “Our ball striking and confidence has improved immensely, as well as our short game and belief that we can hole putts. You add that together with the competitive mindset and it helps us compete at the very top level.”

Tournament co-host Cal and Oregon tied for first at -28, with San Jose State (-23), Oregon State (-11) and Maryland (-6) rounding out the top five.

“This was another solid tournament for our team,” Kuhle said. “We have finished under par as a team for two events in a row now.”

Rothman tied for 15th after firing three-consecutive rounds of 71, finishing three-under par for the event. Rothman’s three-round total of 213 is good for her sixth career top 20 finish as a Jayhawk.

Hirst also tied for 15th at three-under par, posting rounds of 70-72-71–213. Hirst kept her consistent play through the third and final round, carding two birdies for her second-straight top-20 finish as a Jayhawk.

Louderbaugh competed in just her second collegiate event, tying for 20th at one-under par. This marks the second-consecutive top-20 finish for the freshman, including a final round that included a stretch of four-straight birdies on her way to a two-under 70.

“Lyla was great today with four birdies in a row,” said Kuhle. “Jordan and Lily both finished the event at three-under. Those three were really solid and consistent this week.”

Junior Lauren Clark put together a solid final 36 holes after an opening round of 78. Clark bounced back and fired off rounds of 71 and 73, respectively, to tie for 36th with a six-over 222.

In her first appearance as a Jayhawk, graduate transfer Manon Donche-Gay tied for 42nd with rounds of 76-74-75–225. Donche-Gay finished at nine-over par for the event.

“We will continue to work hard and prepare for Denver next week,” Kuhle said. “Our emphasis will be to work on approach shots and putting inside of 10 feet.”

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will head to the Denver Golf Club at Highlands Ranch in Denver, Colorado to compete at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate on Oct. 6-8.