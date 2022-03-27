⛳ Jayhawks Finish Strong at Clemson, Ahead of No. 23 Va. Tech

LAKE KEOWEE S.C. – The Kansas Women’s Golf team finished tied for 14th at the Clemson Invitational at the Reserve at Lake Keowee on Sunday. The Jayhawks shot a combined +61 in an 18-team field.

In a field of four Top-25 teams, Kansas finished ahead of No. 23 Virginia Tech and tied with No. 42 Purdue. LSU won the event, scoring +27 (891). Kansas shot +61 (925).

The highlight for the Jayhawks on Sunday was freshman Johanna Ebner knocking in a hole-in-one on the 16th hole. Ebner’s ace came from 123 yards out with an eight iron. It was the only hole-in-one in the tournament and one of just three eagles over the three rounds. Ebner finished tied for 63rd at +18 overall.

For the tournament, Kansas was led by senior Lauren Heinlein, who recorded a +16 through three rounds, placing her tied for 50th. She shot an even-par 72 on Sunday, with four birdies on her card. Her 72 on Sunday tied for the fourth-best score on the course.

Senior Pear Pooratanaopa was next, shooting +17, tying her for 57th. Freshman Jordan Rotham also shot +17, tying for 57th as well. Super-senior Sera Tadokoro finished in 88th at +24.

Ingrid Lindblad, from LSU, won the tournament at -4, and was the only player under par in the 101-person field.

The Jayhawks will return to action on April 11 at The Bruzzy at the Waterchase Golf Club in Dallas.