🏀 Jayhawks Have Four Receive All-Big 12 Recognition

IRVING, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks had four players recognized on the 2023-24 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team, which was announced Tuesday by the conference office. Taiyanna Jackson and S’Mya Nichols both earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team, while Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter received honorable mention. Additionally, Jackson earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team for the third-straight season, while Nichols was a unanimous selection to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Now a three-time selection, Jackson remains the only Kansas player to be named to the All-Defensive Team, which was first awarded in 2006. Nichols is the fifth Jayhawk named to the All-Freshman Team and first since 2021. This is the second-consecutive season in which Kansas has had two players earn All-Big 12 First Team honors. It is also the fourth time in league history that KU has had four or more players earn All-Big 12 recognition and the first since 2015. The All-Big 12 honors were chosen by a vote of the league’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

"We are proud of our players’ accomplishments, and we appreciate the Big 12 coaches for recognizing their contributions. Prior to last season, our program had never had two players selected to the All-Big 12 First Team in the same year, and now our players have earned such recognition twice. That’s a testament to our players and the impact they’ve had on elevating our program." Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider

Jackson (East Chicago, Ind.) receives All-Big 12 honors for the third-straight season, repeating as a member of the All-Big 12 First Team, while earning a three-peat on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. She is on pace to average a double-double for the second-consecutive season, entering the postseason as KU’s second-leading scorer at 13.0 points per game, while ranking second in the Big 12 with 10.1 rebounds per game. Jackson is again at the top of the league in blocked shots with 92, which is good for an average of 3.3 per game, ranking No. 2 nationally, and she’s No. 2 in the Big 12 in field goal percentage at 58.7 percent. Jackson’s blocked shot total is the No. 3 in school history for a single season, trailing her marks of 109 (2022-23) and 95 (2021-22) from the previous two seasons. In three seasons at Kansas, Jackson has been a difference maker in the paint. She set the school record for career blocked shots, entering the Big 12 Championship with 296, which ranks fifth among active NCAA Division I players. She is third in career rebounds at Kansas with 989, needing 11 to become just the third player in program history with 1,000, and she has climbed to No. 24 on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,189 career points. Jackson has recorded 13 double-doubles this season, which has moved her to second in school history with 40 for her career, and she’s No. 2 in school history with 49 career games with 10 or more rebounds. A two-time Big 12 Player of the Week this season, including on Monday, Jackson is a four-time Player of the Week in her career, matching Danielle McCray and Chelsea Gardner for the most by a Kansas player in conference history. This season, Jackson was named to watch lists for the Wooden Award, Naismith Player of the Year and Lisa Leslie Award prior to the season, and she earned a spot on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List at midseason for the second-consecutive year.

Nichols (Overland Park, Kan.) earns her first All-Big 12 honor following a standout freshman season in Lawrence. The former five-star prospect has been KU’s most consistent player, scoring in double figures 25 times in 29 games, including seven games of 20 or more points. Most recently, Nichols scored a career-high 29 points as she led the Jayhawks past regular-season conference champion No. 20 Oklahoma, 83-74, in the season finale. For the year, Nichols leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 438 points, an average of 15.1 per game, and in assists with 78. Her scoring totals are No. 3 in school history by a freshman and she has scored more points than any freshman at Kansas since 1979. Nichols is shooting 47.1 percent (138-293) from the field and 39.7 percent (27-68) from three-point range, while leading the Jayhawks by shooting 81.3 percent (135-166) from the free throw line. Her 135 made free throws rank No. 9 at Kansas for a single season. Nichols is a two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week this season, earning the honor on Dec. 11, 2023, and Jan. 15, 2024. Nichols is now the third Jayhawk to earn multiple Freshman of the Week awards, joining Carolyn Davis (2009-10) and Ioanna Chatzileonti (2020-21), and the fifth player to be named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, joining Davis (2010), Lauren Aldridge (2015), Zakiyah Franklin (2020) and Chatzileonti (2021).