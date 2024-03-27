⛳️ Jayhawks Head to Phoenix for PING/ASU Invitational

Tournament: 2024 PING/ASU Invitational

Course: Papago Golf Club

Par/Yards: 72/6,570

When: March 28-30

Participating Teams: #1 Stanford, #2 UCLA, #6 USC, #7 Texas, #11 Northwestern, #14 Oregon, #15 Arizona State, #16 Arizona, #27 California, #40 Oklahoma State, #41 KANSAS, #43 Oregon State, #49 Denver, #50 Baylor, #70 New Mexico, #71 Colorado and #78 New Mexico State

Live Stats: Golfstat

PHOENIX – The Kansas women’s golf team will tee it up at the PING/ASU Invitational this week, March 28-30, in a loaded 17-team field at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix.

Third-year Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle and the Jayhawks will travel a lineup of Lily Hirst, Jordan Rothman, Hanna Hawks, Lauren Clark and Lyla Louderbaugh. Johanna Ebner will compete as an individual for Kansas.

“We’re extremely excited to head back to Arizona this week,” Kuhle said. “We love Arizona golf courses and weather and we have had great success here the past two years. This course really sets up to our strengths, which is par 4 and 5 scoring with opportunities for birdies.”

Tee times for the event will begin at 10 a.m. CT each day, and the 54-hole tournament will have 18 holes each Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Kansas will be paired with Oklahoma State and Oregon State for the opening round.

The 41st-ranked Jayhawks are one of 13 programs ranked inside of the Top 50 at the event, including four Top-10 teams – No. 1 Stanford, No. 2 UCLA, No. 6 USC and No. 7 Texas.

Kansas, who has five Top 5 team finishes and a first-place title this season, is coming off a T-9 finish at the Florida State Match Up (March 15-16). Hirst led the way for Kansas and finished the event tied for 17th as she was even par throughout the three rounds. Hirst, a junior transfer from Incarnate Word, now has three Top 20 finishes in her first season as a Jayhawk.

Rothman and Ebner were the other two Jayhawks that placed in the Top 50 at the Florida State Match Up. Rothman finished T44 at +10, while Ebner finished T49 at +11. Hawks and Clark both finished tied for 58th with scores of +14, as Louderbaugh rounded out the standings for KU in a tie for 61st as the individual.

“I’m proud of our team’s preparation and we keep gaining confidence throughout the season with the experience we’ve had against the top teams in the country,” Kuhle said. “I can’t wait to see these ladies compete in a stacked field.”

Fans can follow the tournament with live scoring provided by Golfstat, as well as live updates throughout the round from the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter (X) account.

UP NEXT

Kansas will close out the 2023-24 regular season at the Veritex Bank Texas Showdown, April 8-9, at the Dallas Athletic Club in Texas before kicking off the postseason at the Big 12 Championship on April 18.