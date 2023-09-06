🏐 Jayhawks Head to Wichita State for Shocker Volleyball Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 22 Kansas volleyball team is set to compete at the Shocker Volleyball Classic hosted by Wichita State University on September 7-8.

The Jayhawks will start their trip with a match against the tournament hosts, the Wichita State Shockers, on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. CT. The KU-WSU contest will be broadcast on ESPN+. KU will face past and future Big 12 foe Colorado on Friday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. The KU-CU contest will not be televised but can be followed on live statistics and via the KU volleyball social accounts.

Last weekend, the Jayhawks went 1-1 against two ranked opponents on their home court in the Kansas Invitational. KU’s match against then-No. 25 Purdue went to five sets, but Kansas ultimately fell in extra points. Two days later, the Jayhawks turned around and answered with a four-set victory over then-No. 19 Marquette, making quite the statement in front of a sold-out crowd.

Behind 14 kills and three total blocks from junior London Davis, the Kansas attack was well-rounded against Marquette. Junior Ayah Elnady posted 13 kills, while graduate Reagan Cooper had 12 for the Jayhawks. Davis hit .444 for the match with just two errors in 27 attempts, while Elnady hit .321 with 28 attempts and four errors. Junior Camryn Turner paced Kansas with 41 assists, while junior Toyosi Onabanjo totaled six blocks, including five solo, to go along with her six kills.

This week started off with Turner being voted the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for her impact in both of these matches, tallying 98 total assists, 57 of which came against Purdue. Turner averaged 10.89 assists per set, which was the fourth highest number among Big 12 players.

Wichita State currently posts a 3-2 record, while Colorado sits at 5-1 on the year. The Shockers victories came over Houston Christian, Illinois and Illinois State, while their defeats were by Notre Dame and Texas Tech. The Buffs have downed Campbell, North Texas, Northern Colorado, Xavier and Charlotte, while UNLV brought them their only loss in four sets.

Along with Thursday’s livestream, various in-match updates will be provided on the team’s official X (Twitter) page, @KUvolleyball.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will return to their home floor to host Oral Roberts on Tuesday, September 12th. The match will be at 6:30 p.m. CT, and fans can watch it on Big 12 Now // ESPN+.