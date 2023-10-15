⛳ Jayhawks in 10th After Day One of Mercedes-Benz Collegiate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Kansas Women’s Golf team is in 10th-place after an opening round of 292 (+8) on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate at Cherokee Country Club.

The Jayhawks were led by freshman Lyla Louderbaugh, who posted an even-par round of 71. Louderbaugh carded an eagle on the par-five fourth hole, putting her tied for 20th after round one.

No. 16 UCF leads the way at 13-under, followed by No. 39 Maryland (-1) and No. 8 Ole Miss (E) to round out the top three.

Junior Jordan Rothman, who won her first collegiate event last week, is tied for 25th after an opening round of 72 (+1). Rothman carded four birdies on the day, which included two straight to end her round. Junior transfer Lily Hirst picked up a birdie and three bogeys on her way to a two-over round of 73. Hirst sits tied for 30th with 36 holes to play.

Junior Lauren Clark shot a five-over 76 and junior Johana Ebner, who is competing as an individual, posted a seven-over round of 78. Clark is tied for 47th while Ebner is tied for 68th.

Kansas will be paired with Kent State and Wisconsin for the second round and will tee off Monday morning at 10:20 a.m. CT. Live scoring for the event can be found on Golfstat, while fans can also follow along for live updates with the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter account.