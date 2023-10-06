⛳ Jayhawks in 3rd After Opening Round of Ron Moore Intercollegiate

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Juniors Jordan Rothman and Lauren Clark paced Kansas during the opening day of play at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate on Friday with Rothman firing a 3-under 69 and Clark shooting a 2-under 70.

The Jayhawks shot 6-under as a team and are tied for third with New Mexico, 10 shots behind host and leader, Denver. Cal is one shot ahead of Kansas and New Mexico at -7. UNLV, at -5, is in fifth. Rothman’s 69 put her in a tie for fifth place, just three shots behind co-leaders Anna Zanusso and Emma Bryant from Denver. Clark is tied for 11th.

“We got off to a great start and were 9-under at one point on the back nine,” said head coach Lindsay Kuhle. “This course is in great shape and there are a lot of birdie opportunities if you’re hitting your approach shots well, which we did for the most part today.”

Senior Hanna Hawks also had a strong first round, shooting a 1-under 70, while freshman Lyla Louderbaugh shot an even-par 72. Hawks is tied for 24th, while Louderbaugh is tied for 32nd. Junior Lily Hirst shot a 2-over 74, while Johanna Ebner, playing as an individual, also shot a 74. They are both tied for 46th with eight others.

Rothman had six birdies on her card in the first round, including four on her back nine at holes 10, 11, 16 and 17, firing a 33 on the back. She also birdied holes three and six on the front. Her six birdies were tied for the second most on the course Friday, just one behind Zanusso.

Clark had four birdies on her card and played the four par-fives at 2-under with a pair of birdies. Hawks had three birdies in her round, shooting 1-under on the front nine and even on the back. Hawks and Rothman were the only Jayhawks to birdie the par-fourth third hole.

Hirst was the only Jayhawk to birdie the opening hole and Ebner birdied holes 15 and 16 back-to-back to help her score. Rothman and Ebner were the only ones with back-to-back birdies on their card.

“I really like this teams chemistry and the way they play hard for each other,” Kuhle added. “The great competition they provide for this team is helping us continue to improve every event.”

Kansas will play the second round on Saturday, before the final 18 on Sunday. Live stats for the tournament can be found here. The Jayhawks will be paired with Denver and Cal. Hawks will be the first Kansas golfer to tee off at 11:10 a.m., followed by Clark, Louderbaugh, Hirst and Rothman every 10 minutes after.