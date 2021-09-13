⛳ Jayhawks in Sixth After Day One in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Behind a 4-under 68 in the second round by freshman Jordan Rothman, Kansas women’s golf is in sixth place after two rounds at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational played on the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, N.M., Monday.

The 16-team tournament field played 36 holes Monday and KU shot a 296 in its first round and improved 11 shots with a 285 (-3) in the afternoon 18. The Jayhawks were one of only four teams to shoot under par for the second round. KU is 5-over through two of three rounds and is two shots from the top five. San Jose State leads the field at 5-under.

“I am so proud of our ladies fight today until the very end and all day long,” KU first-year head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “It was a total team effort today and to have the third lowest round the second round on a difficult championship course, in hot weather conditions, tells you a lot about this team and their fight and competitiveness until the very end.”

Rothman shot an even-par 72 in her first round, carding two birdies. She posted five birdies in the second round, shooting a 4-under 68 and enters Tuesday’s final round 4-under (140) and tied for fourth in the 93-golfer field. KU super-senior Sera Tadokoro is also in the top 10 with a two-round 142 (-2). Tadokoro carded a pair of 71s on the day, which included eight combined birdies in the two rounds. Brigham Young’s Lila Galeai leads the field with an 8-under 136 that included a 66 (-6) in her opening round.

“Sera and Jordan were very consistent today,” Kuhle said. “Jordan was incredible the second round and struck it extremely well. What a great start in her college career.”

KU senior Lauren Heinlein shot a 1-under 71 in the second round, improving eight shots from her morning 18 holes. She is tied for 46th, while senior Pear Poorantana improved two shots from round one to round two carding a 3-over 75 in the afternoon. Sophomore Hanna Hawks is at +11.

“This team is good, has talent and they proved today that they can hang with top teams in the country,” Kuhle said. “We’re looking forward to finishing out a great start and playing for KU and Lawrence tomorrow in the final round.”

The third and final round of the Dick McGuire Invitational will get underway Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. (Central). Live scoring can be followed here via Golfstat.com.