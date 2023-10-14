🏐 Jayhawks Knock Off Sooners in Straight Sets

With the victory, the Jayhawks improve to 13-4 on the year and 4-3 in conference play so far. Oklahoma falls to 6-10 and 0-7 in Big 12 matches.

"We were extremely efficient, offensively, and very organized defensively. Camryn created great balance in our offense and our serve and pass game was solid. It’s rewarding to see the work this group is putting in because they’re getting better each time they compete."

Oklahoma would open the match with back-to-back points on the Jayhawks, and were able to keep a narrow lead up through 6-7. A block by Toyosi Onabanjo would tie things up at seven’s, and after two more ties, the Jayhawks were able to flip the script. A kill from Reagan Cooper would make it 10-9, and Camryn Turner would go on a five-point serving run that put KU in a great spot. From there, it was smooth sailing, keeping the Sooners at a distance for the duration of the set.

Ayah Elnady started to heat up in the second set, hitting .556 with six kills while also adding three receptions with zero errors and a dig for a well-rounded impact. KU hit .345 in this set, looking comfortable in their lead the for the entire set. Oklahoma attempted to regain the 0-1 lead they had on the first point, but there would be only one lead change and two ties.

The Jayhawk offense was unstoppable in the third set, showcasing 18 kills and just three errors for a .455 team hitting percentage. Despite seven ties and four lead changes during the set, Kansas remained steady on their home court and captured the win by the largest margin of victory on the day.

The dynamic duo of Cooper and Elnady led the offense with 15 kills each, with Cooper hitting .406 on the day and Elnady with an outstanding .560 clip. Turner strung together 40 total assists while also knocking down an ace, two total blocks and seven digs. The digs leader of the day was Raegan Burns, who finished with eight total, while London Davis posted a team-leading five total blocks as well as adding eight kills (.500 hitting) and a dig to her stat line.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head to TCU for a Sunday match in Fort Worth, Texas on October 22nd. First serve is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.