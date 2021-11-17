🏐 Jayhawks Lead the League with 13 Academic All-Big 12 Honorees

IRVING, Texas – Kansas Volleyball led the conference with 13 student-athletes named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 team, the league announced Wednesday. Additionally, KU was tops among its league schools with four 4.00 grade point average honorees.

The 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Team recognized 85 student-athletes, including 75 first-team selections and 10 on the second team. First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

There were 12 of the 84 who posted 4.00 GPAs, including Kansas’ Elise McGhie, Jenny Mosser, Sara Nielsen and Molly Schultz. Other Jayhawks on the first team include Lacey Angello, Caroline Crawford, Kennedy Farris, Rachel Langs, Karli Schmidt, Audri Suter, Anezka Szabo and Gracie Van Driel. Kimberly Whetstone is a second team honoree. Angello, Farris, Langs, Nielsen, Suter and Van Driel are all repeat academic all-conference honorees for the Jayhawks.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

Kansas closes out its home portion of the season when it hosts TCU, Nov. 19-20, at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Both matches begin at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are available here. Both contests will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Nov. 19 match can be heard here via KUAthletics.com.