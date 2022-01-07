🏀 Jayhawks Open Big 12 Play Against No. 23/25 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball takes the court for the first time in 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 8, against No. 23/25-ranked Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks return to action for the first time since Dec. 21, when KU picked up a 68-55 victory at Wichita State. The win was the fifth-straight victory for the Jayhawks, who finished non-conference play at 9-1. KU has since had a non-conference matchup with Northwestern State on Dec. 28 canceled and two Big 12 Conference matchups postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Since the formation of the Big 12 Conference for the 1996-97 season, Kansas is 7-18 in its conference opener. The Jayhawks are 1-5 in Big 12 openers under coach Brandon Schneider, including a 74-64 victory over Oklahoma to open league play during the 2020-21 season. Kansas is 7-0 this season at Allen Fieldhouse and scoring 81.4 points per game at home. The Jayhawks have a scoring margin of +23.7 over those seven home contests.

Oklahoma is 12-2 on the year and 1-1 in Big 12 Conference play following an 81-71 defeat against No. 12 Iowa State on Jan. 5 in Norman. The Sooners broke into the Top 25 this week, ranked No. 23 by the AP and No. 25 by the Coaches. The Sooners are the highest-scoring team in the conference and ranked second nationally with an average of 88.4 points per game.

As longtime conference opponents, Kansas and Oklahoma have met 76 times in women’s basketball dating back to 1972. OU leads the all-time series 43-33, which includes a record of 19-16 in Lawrence. Kansas has won two of the past three meetings between the two schools.

Up Next

Kansas hits the road for two straight games, beginning on Monday, Jan. 10, at TCU in a game that was rescheduled after being postponed on Jan. 2. KU then travels to face Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in Austin.