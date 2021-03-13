⛳️ Jayhawks Open Spring Season at Briar’s Creek Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team will open its spring season at the Briar’s Creek Invitational, March 15-16, at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek in Johns Island, S.C.

The event will consist of three rounds with 36 holes on March 15 and 18 holes on March 16. The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek measures 6,110 yards with a par 72. Kansas is one of 18 teams in the field along with Boston College, Campbell, College of Charleston (host), East Carolina, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, N.C. State, Ohio State, Old Dominion, Penn State and UCF.

Kansas will send five golfers with juniors Sera Tadokoro and Aristelle Acuff, sophomores Lauren Heinlein and Abby Glynn and freshman Hanna Hawks.

“This is a great event for us to start the spring,” KU head coach Erin O’Neil said. “It has a solid field with a lot of Big 10 schools and other top-ranked teams. Most of our lineup has played the course which is always helpful granted they have made renovations to the greens since we last played so we will have to make adjustments there. We are excited to get back to competing and look forward to seeing what we can do.”

Tadokoro was KU’s top finisher in two of three events in the fall at the Schooner Fall Classic (tied for 15th) and the Betsy Rawls Invitational (tied for 22nd). Heinlein led the Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Invitational finishing tied for 26th. Glynn competed in all three fall events, while Acuff played at the Oklahoma State Invitational. Hawks will be in her first collegiate competition.

Live stats of the Briar’s Creek Invitational will be available via www.Golfstat.com.