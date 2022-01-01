🏀 Jayhawks Postpone Jan. 5 Women’s Basketball Game Against West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s basketball game against West Virginia, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Allen Fieldhouse, has been postponed in accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.

The Jayhawks, who finished the non-conference portion of the season with a record of 9-1, are scheduled to return to action on Saturday, Jan. 8, against Oklahoma. That game will be played at Allen Fieldhouse, with tipoff set for 4 p.m. CT.