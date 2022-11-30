🏀 Jayhawks Prepare to Renew Series with Texas A&M

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball returns home to Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday evening for a non-conference matchup with former Big 12 Conference foe Texas A&M.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by Big 12 NOW with Josh Klingler and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call. Jayhawk fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

The Jayhawks improved to 5-0 on the year with victories over Maine and Saint Mary’s last weekend at the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic. With the wins, KU is now 5-0 for the first time since 2018-19 and the fourth time under head coach Brandon Schneider.

Texas A&M comes to Lawrence with a record of 4-2 following a 66-58 defeat against Rice on Sunday. The Aggies have victories over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Army, Texas Southern and Texas State, while its other defeat came at Duke on Nov. 17.

Wednesday night’s matchup will be the first meeting between Kansas and Texas A&M since the Aggies left the Big 12 Conference. KU and A&M were conference foes from 1997-2012, with the Aggies holding a 12-7 advantage in the all-time series.

Leading the way for Kansas is center Taiyanna Jackson, who has had a superb start to her senior season at KU. Jackson currently leads the Jayhawks in scoring (16.0), rebounding (10.0), blocks (15) and field goal percentage (66.0%), and her three double-doubles is the most of any player in the Big 12 Conference. In KU’s win at Saint Mary’s, Jackson put together perhaps her best performance in a Jayhawk uniform. She recorded her third double-double of the season with a career-high 24 points and 10 rebounds, while adding a season-best five blocked shots and two assists.

KU has four players averaging better double figures in scoring and six players at 9.0 points per game or better. Behind Jackson are Zakiyah Franklin (12.6), Holly Kersgieter (12.4) and Wyvette Mayberry (12.2), with Chandler Prater not far behind at 9.6 points per game. With a season-high 21 points against Maine, Franklin became the 31st player in program history to score 1,000 points in a Jayhawk uniform.

Wednesday’s game will be Native American Heritage Night at Allen Fieldhouse, featuring special performance and interactions from select Native American groups.

