🏐 Jayhawks Record Third-Straight Sweep with Victory over Arkansas State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball concluded its 2020-21 regular season with its third-straight sweep, and seventh-consecutive win after defeating Arkansas State (25-21, 25-14, 25-14) Saturday afternoon at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Jenny Mosser shined in the season finale, leading the Jayhawks with 12 kills. Following Mosser were Anezka Szabo and Caroline Crawford, both with eight kills. Crawford also recorded six blocks – the most of any Jayhawk on the day.

In the first, and most competitive set, the Jayhawks (12-10, 7-9 Big 12) jumped out to a five-point lead early. Arkansas St. took its first timeout, regrouped and battled back. After the teams traded points, the Red Wolves went on a run to make the score 10-8.

Kansas then mounted a run of its own to get up to a six-point lead. The Jayhawks kept the Red Wolves at a distance, but the visitors would not go down without a fight. They shortened the deficit to three points before Kansas got back-to-back kills by Rachel Langs and Szabo. From there, Kansas went on to take the first set 25-21.

Arkansas State (8-10, 8-8 Sun Belt) came out ready and took its first lead of the day early in the second set. Neither team could get any sort of run going until the Jayhawks scored four-straight points. From that point, Arkansas State never had consecutive serves as Kansas pushed well out in front.

The Jayhawks would extend their lead out to 10 before match point. Szabo got the final kill to end the set giving Kansas a chance for another sweep.

The Red Wolves kept up with the Jayhawks at the start of the third set, before Kansas went on a 7-1 scoring run giving them a 12-5 lead. Again, Kansas did not let Arkansas State back in it, not allowing them to serve twice in a row until they had a nine-point advantage.

In what would prove to be the final set, they pulled out all the stops. Karli Schmidt stepped up and had five kills on nine attempts in the set. Elise McGhie had 12 assists in the final set and 30 on the day.

McGhie had the final three serves for Kansas as they took the third set 25-14 and finished the season on a high note.