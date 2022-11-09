🏀 Jayhawks Sign Highly Touted Duo on National Signing Day share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced the addition of two student-athletes to the Kansas Women’s Basketball program as guards Laia Conesa and S’Mya Nichols signed with the Jayhawks on the first day of the early signing period. Both players will join the Jayhawks as freshmen for the 2023-24 season. Conesa is a 5-10 guard coming to Kansas from Barcelona, Spain, while Nichols is staying close to home and joining the Jayhawks from Overland Park, Kansas. Nichols, a five-star prospect and No. 22-ranked prospect in the country by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report, becomes the highest-rated high school prospect signed by Kansas in Schneider’s tenure.

"We signed a small class this year, but I think it’s probably the highest-rated class that our program has signed in a long time. We were able to bring in one of the best guards, not only in Spain, but in all of Europe in Laia Conesa, and getting S’Mya Nichols, one of the best players in the country, to stay home and be a Jayhawk. The trajectory of Kansas Women’s Basketball continues to head in a positive direction, and we look forward to adding Laia and S’Mya to our family." Brandon Schneider

"I chose Kansas because I think it’s a good school to continue my education at while enjoying and playing basketball at the same time. Being able to spend time with Coach Brandon when he visited my family in Spain was meaningful in my recruiting process and made me feel connected to Kansas and the program." Laia Conesa

Laia Conesa

G, 5-10, Fr.-HS

Barcelona, Spain (IES Joaquim Blume) Notes: Has competed for the Spanish National Team during the FIBA U16 Women’s European Challengers (2021), FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup (2022) and the FIBA 3×3 U17 Europe Cup (2022)…Helped Spain to a runner-up, silver medal finish in the U17 World Cup…Scored 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range in the finals against Team USA…Was the No. 2 scorer in the FIBA 3×3 U17 Europe Cup in September 2022, earning a spot on the ‘Team of the Tournament’…Averaged 17.2 points per game in the Europe Cup as she led Spain to the silver medal…Helped her team to a 5-0 record during the European Challengers event…Plays at one of Spain’s top basketball academies, Segle XXI, which competes in Liga Femenina 2, Spain’s second-tier women’s basketball league…Committed to Kansas in April 2022…Chose KU over from Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Washington State and others…Daughter of David Conesa and Ivette Calvet…Has two younger siblings: brother, Marc, and sister, Berta. Coach Brandon on Laia: “Laia is a fierce competitor, and you can tell that she loves the game of basketball. The first thing that stands out about her is her versatility and being able to play numerous positions on the perimeter. She’s an extremely active defender and has a knack for getting her hands on the ball with a lot of deflections. She has a high basketball IQ and is an exceptional passer with great court vision. Off the court, her personality is very quiet and reserved, but when she steps on the court, she’s a fiery competitor.”

"I chose Kansas because every time I was on campus it felt like home. I immediately fell in love with the family atmosphere and how serious the coaches and players are about winning. I wanted to join a team that wants to do anything to win while sticking together. Kansas let me take my time and be on my own pace to figure things out and I appreciated that the most." S'Mya Nichols