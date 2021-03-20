🏐 Jayhawks Sweep Shockers Behind Efficient Outing by Crawford

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball extended its win streak to five-consecutive matches, sweeping Wichita State (25-22, 25-22, 25-20) Saturday afternoon in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Caroline Crawford was incredible efficient, finishing with 18 kills on 23 attack attempts with only one error. Crawford also led Kansas with five blocks. Elise McGhie recorded 38 assists, while Jenny Mosser tallied nine kills with 10 digs.

The two Sunflower State schools started the first set going back-and-forth and were tied at 12-all following a kill by McGhie. KU (10-10, 7-9 Big 12) received back-to-back kills by Crawford before a service error interrupted the momentum. Crawford rattled off another kill to keep the KU advantage at two.

Wichita State (8-7, 4-3 American) found its way back, and tied it at 18-all before Kansas finished out the first set outscoring the Shockers 7-4. Anezka Szabo tallied the final point of the set to give Kansas the 25-22 first set victory.

Kansas started the second set with a kill by Rachel Langs, and held the advantage until it was tied at 6-6. The Jayhawks rattled off three-consecutive points to move back in front of the Shockers. The Jayhawks held strong until the end and welcomed their second set win after a block by Crawford.

In the third set, the Jayhawks faced another back-and-forth battle with the Shockers. Wichita State took a brief lead at 11-10 following a kill by Sophie Rohling. A service error evened it up before a block by Crawford and Szabo gave Kansas the go ahead point.

The Jayhawks maintained their lead throughout the remainder of the set, and won on a kill by Crawford.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Arkansas State for the final two matches of the spring season April 2-3.