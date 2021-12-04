🏀 Jayhawks to Host Vanderbilt for Big 12/SEC Challenge

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12/SEC Challenge returns to Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday, Dec. 5, as the Kansas Jayhawks host Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Steven Davis and Brenda VanLengen on the call.

The Jayhawks improved to 5-0 at home with a 75-44 victory over UTRGV on Wednesday, Dec. 1, which moved KU to 6-1 on the year. Kansas has won each of its five home games by at least 23 points and the Jayhawks are outscoring opponents by 28.8 points per game this season at Allen Fieldhouse. Leading the way for KU against UTRGV was junior transfer Taiyanna Jackson, who scored a season-high 13 points in addition to recording four rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocked shots.

Kansas has a 3-2 record all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, which has been played in each season since 2016-17. The Jayhawks have won both of their previous meetings played in Lawrence, defeating Arkansas, 71-60, on Dec. 3, 2017 and Florida, 76-66, on Dec. 8, 2019. KU also earned a victory at LSU in 2018 while suffering defeats at Alabama in 2016 and Ole Miss in 2020.

From Nashville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt comes to Lawrence with a record of 5-4 following a 91-61 victory over Chattanooga on Nov. 30. The Commodores are averaging 63.2 points per game, with two players averaging double figures. Brinae Alexander leads the Commodores with 11.1 points per game while Jordyn Cambridge is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest. Shea Ralph is in her first season at Vandy after spending the previous 13 seasons as an assistant coach at Connecticut under Geno Auriemma.

Kansas and Vanderbilt have met four times in women’s basketball in a series that dates back to the 1984-85 season. Vanderbilt has a 3-1 all-time advantage in the series, including three straight victories. The last two meetings between the teams took place in the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt defeated KU 71-69 in double overtime in the first round of the 2000 tournament and won 51-44 at Allen Fieldhouse in the second round of the 1997 tournament.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will return to action next Sunday, Dec. 12, when they welcome Santa Clara to Allen Fieldhouse for a game that will tip off at 2 p.m.