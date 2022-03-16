🏀 Jayhawks to Meet Georgia Tech in NCAA Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas makes its return to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 8-seed in the Spokane Regional. The Jayhawks will match up with No. 9-seed Georgia Tech in the first round on Friday, March 18, at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPNU with Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen on the call.

The Jayhawks are making the program’s 14th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance and first since KU went to back-to-back Sweet Sixteens as a double-digit seed in 2012 and 2013. Kansas will be facing a Georgia Tech team that is 21-10 on the year and in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. The Yellow Jackets earned an at-large bid out of the Atlantic Coast Conference after finishing sixth in the league at 11-7.

Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider has led the Jayhawks to a breakthrough season in 2021-22. Kansas enters the postseason with 20 wins for the first time since 1999-2000, which was also the last time that Kansas had 10 or more conference wins in a season. On Wednesday, March 9, KU announced a new four-year contract for Schneider that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2025-26 season.

Kansas Women’s Basketball is 13-13 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, with the first trip to the Big Dance coming in 1987. The Jayhawks would make a return trip in 1988 before qualifying in nine consecutive years from 1992-2000. KU is making its third NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000, with previous trips in 2012 and 2013.

With six blocked shots against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Quarterfinals, junior Taiyanna Jackson ascended to the top of KU’s single-season blocks record. Jackson, who ranks fourth in the country 3.1 blocks per game, now has 90 blocked shots for the season, which surpassed the previous KU record of 88 set by Lisa Tate in 1992-93.

Friday’s NCAA Tournament first round matchup will be the first-ever meeting between Kansas and Georgia Tech in women’s basketball.

Up Next

With a win, Kansas would advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where it would face the winner of a first-round matchup between top-seeded Stanford and No. 16-seed Montana State. The second-round game will also be played in Stanford, California, on Sunday, March 20. Game times and television for the second round will be announced following Friday’s game.