🏀 Jayhawks to Meet Michigan in NCAA Tournament Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will make their 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, beginning on Saturday, March 23, with a first round matchup against Michigan. Tipoff from the Galen Center in Los Angeles is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPNEWS with Elise Woodward (play-by-play) and Mary Murphy (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

"We are excited to be back in the tournament. Michigan is an exceptional program that has been a very consistent tournament participant and facing them will be a great challenge. I think it’s really beneficial for us to have three starters who have participated in the NCAA Tournament, along with playing six postseason games a year ago. Our team will be ready for the challenge that’s ahead of us." Kansas Head Coach Brandon Schneider

Kansas earned the No. 8 seed in the Portland 3 Region and the Jayhawks enter the tournament with a 19-12 record. KU is one win away from a third-consecutive 20-win season and the 24th in program history. The Jayhawks are in the postseason for the third-straight season under the direction of head coach Brandon Schneider. KU returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine years in 2022, earning a No. 8 seed and going 1-1 with a victory over No. 9 Georgia Tech before falling to eventual Final Four participant Stanford in the second round. Last season, Kansas was among the First Four Out of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks then went on an inspired run to the 2023 WNIT Championship, winning six-straight games at Allen Fieldhouse, including a 66-59 win over Columbia in the championship game in front of a crowd of 11,701 fans. Kansas is 14-14 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including a 10-4 record in first round games. The Jayhawks have won three-straight tournament openers, including a 77-58 victory over Georgia Tech on March 18, 2022, which is the program’s largest margin of victory in a tournament game.