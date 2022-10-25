🏐 Jayhawks Travel to Fort Worth for TCU Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-5 (5-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 10-9 (5-3 Big 12) TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday (October 26) at 6 p.m. CT in Schollmaier Arena. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Quick Hits

Ray Bechard, who is currently in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks, has a career record of 18-4 against the Horned Frogs. Bechard and the Jayhawks defeated TCU on October 12 with a 3-0 sweep in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

As of October 24, 2022, Bechard is one win away from tying John Cook from Nebraska for the second most all-time wins by a coach in Big 12 Conference matches only. Bechard is currently sitting with 206 Big 12 wins with Jerritt Elliot from Texas at number one with 329.

Kansas leads the Big 12 Conference in blocks, averaging 2.77 blocks per set with Rachel Langs leading KU with 1.21 blocks per set. The Jayhawks also lead the conference in opponent hitting percentage at .171.

.171. Sophomore Caroline Bien reached her 500th career kill as a Jayhawk against Iowa State on October 7. She enters Wednesday’s match with 539 kills.

Bien had her best offensive match of the season at West Virginia on October 19 tallying 17 kills and hitting .310 with four errors.

Kansas is looking for its seventh victory on the road as the Jayhawks are currently 6-1 away from Lawrence this season with wins at Utah, Army, Kansas City, Kansas State, Oklahoma and West Virginia. The Jayhawks were 6-6 on the road last year.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Kansas leads TCU in service aces per set 1.39-1.21.

The Jayhawks top the Horned Frogs in digs per set 13.80 to 12.53.

In blocks per set, KU is averaging 2.77 while TCU is recording 2.10.

With 17.04 points per set, Kansas edges TCU as the Horned Frogs average 16.45 points per set.

Series History

The Jayhawks lead the all-time record 18-4. KU and TCU last met on October 12, where the Jayhawks defeated the Horned Frogs 3-0. Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady recorded back-to-back-to-back service aces in set one and led the Kansas offense with 10 kills. Super-senior Rachel Langs had six block assists and one block solo. As a team, Kansas hit .301 compared to TCU’s .144 and had nine total team blocks with the Horned Frogs having two.

KU Leaderboard

Sophomore Camryn Turner has tallied 11 double-doubles in 20 matches. Turner had double-doubles against LMU (8/27), Army (9/2), UConn (9/3), Kansas City (9/7), Lipscomb (9/15), Omaha (9/17), Kansas State (9/24), Baylor (10/1), Iowa State (10/7), TCU (10/12) and West Virginia (10/19). Recently, Turner collected 46 assists and 12 digs to help Kansas to a 3-1 victory over WVU.

Turner is currently sitting at 692 assists and 67 kills on the season.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady is leading the Jayhawks with 207 kills, while sophomore Caroline Bien is second with 203. Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley has recorded 123 kills for Kansas.

Elnady currently has 31 service aces on the season with a school record seven aces in a five-set match against Texas Tech on October 15.

Dooley has 52 blocks on the season.

Up Next

Kansas will take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.