🏐 Jayhawks Welcome Oklahoma for Two Big 12 Matches

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball (11-8, 3-5 Big 12) is back after its bye week and returns to action hosting Oklahoma, with matches against the Sooners taking place on Oct. 29-30 at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

The first matchup will begin at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Oct. 29, and it is the Jayhawks for a Cure game, which encourages all fans to join the team in wearing pink KU gear. On Saturday, Oct. 30, the match will begin at 4 p.m. (CT) and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costumes, with candy being given out during the match. Both matches will be broadcast by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks dropped to 3-5 in conference play following back-to-back weekends against nationally-ranked foes in No. 1 Texas and No. 10 Baylor. Kansas and Oklahoma are both currently part of a five-way tie for fourth place in the Big 12 standings at 3-5 in league play. Kansas is currently ranked No. 26 in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball RPI, which is the third-highest ranking among Big 12 teams, trailing Texas (No. 2) and Baylor (No. 5).

The Jayhawks have the third-highest attack percentage in the Big 12 during conference play, hitting .208 with 378 kills against 154 errors. For the year, KU is hitting slightly better at .230 to rank fifth in the league. Super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser eclipsed the 1,200-career kill milestone during the series at Baylor. Mosser leads the Jayhawks and ranks just outside the top 10 in the Big 12 with 216 kills, which is an average of 3.09 per set, and she has an attack percentage of .231 on the year.

Freshman outside hitter/libero Caroline Bien recorded 20 kills during the Jayhawks’ weekend at Baylor, putting her on the verge of 200 kills for the year with 195 heading into the Oklahoma series. Bien, a two-time Big 12 Rookie of the Week this season, is second on the team with 2.79 kills per set and third with a .242 attack percentage for the year. In addition, Bien ranks second on the team with 171 digs for the year, an average of 2.44 per set.

Four different Jayhawks have served up 10 or more aces this season, led by Mosser with 21 and Bien with 19. Others in double figures include Kennedy Farris (12) and Elise McGhie (10). Kansas currently ranks third in the Big 12 with 37 service aces during league play, which is an average of 1.12 per set.

Kansas is 40-53 all-time against Oklahoma in a series that dates back to 1976. KU has had most of its success against the Sooners as Big 12 foes, with a 31-19 advantage in the series since the formation of the conference.

Kansas makes its longest conference road trip next weekend as the Jayhawks head east to Morgantown, West Virginia, for a two-match series at West Virginia on November 4-5.