⛳️ Jayhawks Will Play for Fifth Place in Match Play Portion of Veritex Bank Texas Showdown

DALLAS – The Kansas women’s golf team wrapped up the stroke play portion of the Veritex Bank Texas Showdown on Monday, finishing in fifth place at +1 in the eight-team field.

The tournament kicked off with 36 holes of stroke play on Monday, where the top four finishers advanced to a match play semifinal bracket for a chance to win the title. Tournament co-host Baylor (-12), Maryland (-9), UCF (-8) and co-host SMU (-1) will compete in the semifinal.

Kansas posted team scores of 288 and 289 to finish fifth in the stroke play portion of the event at +1. The Jayhawks were led by junior Jordan Rothman, who fired off rounds of 72 and 71 to finish in a tie for 10th. Rothman’s opening round of 72 consisted of three birdies and three bogeys, while her 1-under round of 71 had five birdies before she triple-bogeyed the final hole of the day.

“We were really close to putting together two good rounds of golf,” said Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle. “We had some good stretches in the middle. Amy (DeKock) and Lauren (Clark) were consistent the entire day and Jordan and Hanna (Hawks) both played well.”

The Jayhawks will compete against Texas State in the first match on Tuesday with the winner advancing to the fifth-place match.

Sophomore Amy DeKock made her debut in Kuhle’s five-person lineup, posting rounds of 71 and 73 to finish T14 at even par. DeKock’s opening round of 71 consisted of three birdies and two bogeys, while her 73 consisted of three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on the last hole.

Senior Hanna Hawks and junior Lauren Clark both finished tied for 16th. Hawks (+1) posted a one-over round of 73 to open the event, following it up with an even-par 72 in the second round. Hawks’ second round consisted of five birdies and an eagle on the par five 13th hole.

Clark carded rounds of 72 and 73, totaling five birdies on the day to finish +1. Clark played a consistent second round, posting one birdie and allowing just two bogeys on the scorecard.

Junior Lily Hirst opened the event with a six-over 78 but backed it up with a two-over 74 to finish T40 at +8.

Freshman Lyla Louderbaugh, who is competing as the individual for Kansas, posted an opening round of 82 but backed it up with a one-over 73 in the second round. Louderbaugh finished T46.

“I saw a lot of birdies and confident ball striking, probably the best we have seen in the last three tournaments,” Kuhle added. “We know we are working on the right things and are getting closer, but I am proud of the way we started.”

The second day of the event can be followed with live scoring provided by Golfstat. Fans can also keep up with live updates throughout the round from the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter (X) account.

There is forecasted inclement weather for Tuesday in the Dallas area, which would suspend play for the day. Updates regarding Tuesday’s schedule can also be found on the team’s social media platforms.

MATCH PLAY BRACKET

Early Round

Match 1 – Baylor vs. SMU

Match 2 – Maryland vs. UCF

Match 3 – Texas State vs. Kansas

Match 4 – UNLV vs. BYU

Late Round

Championship – Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner

3rd Place Matchup – Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser

5th place Matchup – Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner

7th place Matchup – Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser