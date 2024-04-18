⛳️ Jayhawks Wrap up Day One of Big 12 Championship

HOCKLEY, Texas – The No. 7-seeded Kansas women’s golf team wrapped up day one of the Big 12 Championship Thursday afternoon at Houston Oaks Country Club in eighth place, shooting +13 as a team with two rounds left to play.

Amy DeKock, Jordan Rothman and Lily Hirst each shot rounds of 74 (+3), while Hanna Hawks and Lauren Clark posted rounds of 75 (+4) to pace Kansas in the 13-team conference championship. DeKock, Rothman and Hirst are all tied for 25th and Hawks and Clark share a tie for 34th.

No. 1-seed Texas leads the pack at +2, followed by No. 3-seed Houston (+4) and No. 11-seed TCU (+7) to round out the top three. The Jayhawks posted a 13-over 297 to open the tournament and sit five shots back of fourth place and four shots back of fifth.

“The wind was tough today,” said third year KU head coach Lindsay Kuhle following the round. “When you have all five players shoot 74 and 75 on a difficult championship course it shows that this team is good and has depth. I am really proud of how we finished today.”

DeKock notched two birdies on her scorecard, while Rothman and Hirst each tabbed three to lead Kansas in scoring for round one. Clark and Hawks both added two birdies to their card.

“You have to be confident out here and play fearless golf,” Kuhle added. “We talk a lot about whatever happens, we can control our confidence and mindset and I thought we did a great job of that today.”

CURRENT STANDINGS

T25. DeKock, +3

T25. Rothman, +3

T25. Hirst, +3

T34. Clark, +4

T34. Hawks, +4

UP NEXT

The second of three rounds will be played Friday, April 19, with Kansas teeing off at 10 a.m. CT on hole 10. The Jayhawks will be paired with Iowa State and Kansas State for the second round. Live scoring from the Big 12 Championship can be found on Golfstat, while fans can also follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter (X) account. Saturday’s final round will be will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ from 12:30-4:30 p.m. CT. Ryan Burr and Suzy Whaley will be calling the action.