⛳️ Jayhawks Wrap Up Day One of Florida State Match Up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Kansas women’s golf team wrapped up the opening two rounds of the Florida State Match Up at Seminole Legacy Golf Club Friday, sitting in 10th place with 18 holes to play.

Duke leads the 14-team field at -31, followed by host Florida State (-17) and Georgia (-11) to round out the top three.

Kansas was led by junior Lily Hirst, who posted an opening round 74 and bounced back with a 4-under 68 to close out the day. Hirst rattled off three-straight birdies on the back nine of the second round and sits tied for 16th at -2, leading the Jayhawks. Junior Johanna Ebner opened the event with a pair of 73’s, currently is tied for 28th at +2.

“Awesome playing today by Lily and Johanna,” said KU head coach Lindsay Kuhle. “I am really proud of how Johanna stepped up in the lineup today and shot consistent rounds. Lily was great today with her ball striking and approach shots.”

Junior Jordan Rothman shot an opening round 76 and followed that up with an even-par 72, sitting tied for 37th at +4. Junior Lauren Clark is tied for 63rd at +10, while freshman Lyla Louderbaugh, who is competing as an individual, is tied 66th at +11. Senior Hanna Hawks is in at +14.

“We had three scores both rounds and really need five players in it for the fourth tomorrow to move up the leaderboard,” Kuhle said. “This course is demanding with approach shots and lag putting and we need to be better tomorrow with those areas. I’m confident all six players will come out ready tomorrow.”

The Jayhawks will tee it up for the third and final round on Saturday, March 16 at 8:15 a.m. CT off of hole 10. Kansas will be paired with Campbell and Delaware, with live scoring available on Golfstat.