🏐 Kansas at Wichita State Thursday, Hosts Shockers Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. –Kansas volleyball heads to Wichita State Thursday for a midweek match against the Shockers at 6 p.m., before hosting WSU Saturday at 4 p.m. The Jayhawks concluded Big 12 play last weekend, sweeping TCU with two four-set match victories.

The Jayhawks (8-10, 7-9 Big 12) finished their Big 12 schedule 7-9 and on a four-match winning streak. KU won six of their final eight Big 12 matches. Jenny Mosser led the KU offense in both matches against the Horned Frogs, recording 16 kills and 15 kills, respectively. Mosser also added 24 digs in the two matches, and in the Saturday match, she tallied a double-double (15 kills, 15 digs).

Caroline Crawford continues her outstanding freshman season, recording 19 blocks through the two matches. She was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week by the conference Wednesday. Crawford ranks fifth in the NCAA in total blocks this season.

Elise McGhie dazzled against TCU, recording 43 assists in the first match and 36 in the series finale. She helped the Kansas offense achieve a .324 attack percentage in the series opening match.

OPPONENET PREVIEW: WICHITA STATE

Wichita State (8-5, 3-5 American) enters the two-match series with Kansas on a four-match losing streak, dropping two, two-match series to Memphis and Tulane. The Shockers did not play a fall season and opened play against South Dakota Jan. 22.

Sophia Rohling leads the WSU offense, averaging 3.08 kills per set. Nicole Anderson is second on the team with 2.55 kills per set, while Brylee Kelly (2.45 KPS), and Megan Taflinger (2.35 KPS) join the group in averaging 2.00-or-more kills per set.

Two setters aid the WSU offense with Kayce Litzau holding a team-high 5.81 assists per set. Mckayla Wuensch is second on the team (5.02 APS). Sinalauli’i Uluave is the team leader with 4.06 digs per set, while Emma Wright leads the defense with 0.83 blocks per set.

NATIONAL/BIG 12 RANKINGS

• Kansas is ranked 18th in team service aces (97) and second in the Big 12.

• The Jayhawks rank 10th in team total blocks (168.0) and 33rd in team total attacks (2,319). KU is ranked 24th in team kills (750) and 25th in team assists (788).

• Caroline Crawford is 5th in total blocks (90) and ranks third in the Big 12.

2013 NCAA TOURNAMENT VS. WICHITA STATE

In the 2013 NCAA Tournament, Wichita State visited then-No. 23 Kansas with the Jayhawks winning in four sets. Chelsea Albers led the Kansas offense with 17 kills, while Caroline Jarmoc recorded 16 kills. Erin McNorton tallied 54 assists with 10 digs, and Brianne Riley led the way with 21 digs.

UP NEXT

Kansas welcomes Wichita State for a single match Saturday, March 20 at 4 p.m., before closing the spring slate with a two-match series against Arkansas State April 2-3.