🏐 Kansas Beats Baylor in Five-Set Thriller

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks took down the Baylor Bears, the projected second place Big 12 team, defeating them in five sets on Friday night inside Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

After losing veterans from last season, the Jayhawks relied on a young core of players. Freshmen Caroline Crawford and Ayah Elandy earned their first start of the season, while Molly Schultz made her season debut as Kansas’ libero.

Kansas (1-0) began its Big 12 only slate in a tough battle against the former Big 12 Champions, dropping the first set 25-19.

The Jayhawks came out strong in the second set getting into a rhythm and starting with an 11-5 lead. Kansas capitalized on Baylor’s sluggish start to the second set and never stopped applying pressure, capturing a commanding win in the second set, 25- 13.