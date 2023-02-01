🏀 Kansas Comeback Falls Short at Baylor

WACO, Texas – Kansas trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, but closed to within two twice in the fourth, before falling 77-73 at Baylor on Wednesday evening at the Ferrell Center.

The Jayhawks fell to 14-6 on the year and 4-5 in Big 12 play, while Baylor improved to 15-6 (6-3 Big 12) on the year.

“I thought Baylor was really good out of timeouts in key moments and we made mistakes that they were good enough to capitalize on,” Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider said. “I thought when we got back and set on defense, we were tough to score against. If you go on the road anywhere in this league and you don’t play really well, you can get beat.”

The Jayhawks started slow offensively, missing the first five field goal attempts before getting three-pointers from Holly Kersgieter and Sanna Strom to take an early 8-6 lead. The low-scoring quarter would finish with Kansas holding Baylor to 4-of-14 shooting to lead 12-8. Scoring picked up in the second quarter as the teams went back and forth, with the score tied five times. KU used a 6-0 run to take a 26-22 lead with 3:08 to play in the quarter, but Baylor answered with an 8-0 run to regain the lead. Kersgieter scored on KU’s final possession of the half, cutting Baylor’s lead down to 30-28 at the break.

Baylor hit its first seven field goals of the second half, including three three-pointers, to take its biggest lead of the game at 47-36 with 6:01 to play in the third. The Jayhawks would continue to claw back, getting within six on three occasions, including late in the quarter on a driving basket by Zsofia Telegdy which made it 51-45. Baylor scored on its final possession and led 53-45 at the end of three.

KU again chipped away at the deficit throughout the fourth quarter, getting within two at 68-66 with 1:42 to play following a pair of free throws from Kersgieter. It was the closest the Jayhawks had been since early in the second half, but Baylor scored the next four points and closed out the game by outscoring KU 11-7 to secure the 77-73 victory.

Kansas was led by Kersgieter, who scored 20 points and added seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Wyvette Mayberry and Zakiyah Franklin added 13 points apiece while Taiyanna Jackson was one rebound shy of a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Jayhawks outrebounded Baylor 44-32 outscored the Bears 38-32 in the paint. Baylor had the advantage from the field, shooting 44.6 percent compared to 42.2 percent by KU, and both teams hit five three-pointers in the contest.

Up Next

Kansas plays consecutive home games at Allen Fieldhouse, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 4, against No. 24 Texas. That game tips off at 4 p.m. CT and will be televised on Big 12 NOW.