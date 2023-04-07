Open Search
⛳️️ Kansas Competitive After Day One at Big 12 Match Play Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Kansas women’s golf team showed grit in its four matches on day one of the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at Kierland Golf Club Friday. The No. 7 seed Jayhawks tied No. 1 Texas and No. 4 Oklahoma State with 2-2-1 identical records in their morning round. KU fell to No. 3 Iowa State (3-2) and No. 5 Texas Tech (3-2) in its afternoon pool play round.

Kansas will head into Saturday’s final round of pool play in eighth place with 9.0 points. Round three of pool play will begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT, where KU will compete against #8 Oklahoma and #9 Kansas State. Following pool play, the teams will be seeded and begin bracket play Saturday at 3 p.m. The top four teams will play in the Championship Bracket and the next four teams will play in the Consolation Bracket. The No. 9 seed will be done with the tournament. The tournament finals will be Sunday, April 9, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Sophomore Lauren Clark paced KU,  posting three wins on the day going 3-1-0. Sophomore Jordan Rothman went 2-1-1, while graduate senior Esme Hamilton (2-2-0) also posted a pair of victories with both wins in the morning. Super senior Abby Glynn went 1-2-1.

POOL PLAY – Saturday Morning, April 8
1. Texas vs. 2. Baylor vs. 3. Iowa State
4. Oklahoma State vs. 5. Texas Tech vs. 6. TCU
7. Kansas vs. 8. Oklahoma vs. 9. K-State

Team R1 R2 Total
Oklahoma State 5.5 6.5 12.0
Baylor 7.0 4.0 11.5
Oklahoma 4.5 6.0 10.5
Texas 4.5 6.0 10.5
TCU 7.0 3.0 10.0
Iowa State 4.5 5.0 9.5
Texas Tech 3.5 6.0 9.5
Kansas 5.0 4.0 9.0
Kansas State 3.5 4.0 7.5

 

2023 Big 12 Match Play Tournament
Kierland Golf Club * Scottsdale, Ariz.
April 7 * Round One Results

#7 Kansas tied #1 Texas, 2-2-1
Abby Glynn (KU) d. Angela Heo (UT), 1 UP
Jordan Rothman (KU) tied Bohyun Park (UT)
Esme Hamilton (KU) d. Sophie Guo (UT), 1 UP
Emily Odwin (UT) d. Johanna Ebner (KU), 2 UP
Bentley Cotton (UT) d. Lauren Clark (KU), 2 UP

#7 Kansas tied #4 Oklahoma State, 2-2-1
Abby Glynn (KU) tied Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (OSU)
Han-Hsuan Yu (OSU) d. Jordan Rothman (KU), 2&1
Esme Hamilton (KU) d. Thitaporn Saithip (OSU), 3&1
Rina Tatematsu (OSU) d. Johanna Ebner (KU), 3&2
Lauren Clark (KU) d. Clemence Martin (OSU), 2&1

April 7 * Round Two Results
#3 Iowa State d. #7 Kansas, 3-2-0
Jordan Rothman (KU) d. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn (ISU), 6&5
Pimkwan Chookaew (ISU) d. Esme Hamilton (KU), 4&3
Lauren Clark (KU) d. Liyana Durisic (ISU), 3&2
Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn (ISU) d. Abby Glynn (KU) 4&2
Ruby Chou (ISU) d. Anna Wallin (KU), 2 UP

#5 Texas Tech d. #Kansas, 3-2-0
Jordan Rothman (KU) d. Libby Fleming (TTU), 3&2
Lauren Zaretsky (TTU) d. Esme Hamilton (KU), 1 UP
Lauren Clark (KU) d. Gala Dumez (TTU), 2&1
Chiara Horder (TTU) d. Abby Glynn (KU), 2&1
Shannan Tan (TTU) d. Anna Wallin (KU), 5&3

