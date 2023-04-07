⛳️️ Kansas Competitive After Day One at Big 12 Match Play Tournament
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Kansas women’s golf team showed grit in its four matches on day one of the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at Kierland Golf Club Friday. The No. 7 seed Jayhawks tied No. 1 Texas and No. 4 Oklahoma State with 2-2-1 identical records in their morning round. KU fell to No. 3 Iowa State (3-2) and No. 5 Texas Tech (3-2) in its afternoon pool play round.
Kansas will head into Saturday’s final round of pool play in eighth place with 9.0 points. Round three of pool play will begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT, where KU will compete against #8 Oklahoma and #9 Kansas State. Following pool play, the teams will be seeded and begin bracket play Saturday at 3 p.m. The top four teams will play in the Championship Bracket and the next four teams will play in the Consolation Bracket. The No. 9 seed will be done with the tournament. The tournament finals will be Sunday, April 9, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Sophomore Lauren Clark paced KU, posting three wins on the day going 3-1-0. Sophomore Jordan Rothman went 2-1-1, while graduate senior Esme Hamilton (2-2-0) also posted a pair of victories with both wins in the morning. Super senior Abby Glynn went 1-2-1.
POOL PLAY – Saturday Morning, April 8
1. Texas vs. 2. Baylor vs. 3. Iowa State
4. Oklahoma State vs. 5. Texas Tech vs. 6. TCU
7. Kansas vs. 8. Oklahoma vs. 9. K-State
|Team
|R1
|R2
|Total
|Oklahoma State
|5.5
|6.5
|12.0
|Baylor
|7.0
|4.0
|11.5
|Oklahoma
|4.5
|6.0
|10.5
|Texas
|4.5
|6.0
|10.5
|TCU
|7.0
|3.0
|10.0
|Iowa State
|4.5
|5.0
|9.5
|Texas Tech
|3.5
|6.0
|9.5
|Kansas
|5.0
|4.0
|9.0
|Kansas State
|3.5
|4.0
|7.5
2023 Big 12 Match Play Tournament
Kierland Golf Club * Scottsdale, Ariz.
April 7 * Round One Results
#7 Kansas tied #1 Texas, 2-2-1
Abby Glynn (KU) d. Angela Heo (UT), 1 UP
Jordan Rothman (KU) tied Bohyun Park (UT)
Esme Hamilton (KU) d. Sophie Guo (UT), 1 UP
Emily Odwin (UT) d. Johanna Ebner (KU), 2 UP
Bentley Cotton (UT) d. Lauren Clark (KU), 2 UP
#7 Kansas tied #4 Oklahoma State, 2-2-1
Abby Glynn (KU) tied Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (OSU)
Han-Hsuan Yu (OSU) d. Jordan Rothman (KU), 2&1
Esme Hamilton (KU) d. Thitaporn Saithip (OSU), 3&1
Rina Tatematsu (OSU) d. Johanna Ebner (KU), 3&2
Lauren Clark (KU) d. Clemence Martin (OSU), 2&1
April 7 * Round Two Results
#3 Iowa State d. #7 Kansas, 3-2-0
Jordan Rothman (KU) d. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn (ISU), 6&5
Pimkwan Chookaew (ISU) d. Esme Hamilton (KU), 4&3
Lauren Clark (KU) d. Liyana Durisic (ISU), 3&2
Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn (ISU) d. Abby Glynn (KU) 4&2
Ruby Chou (ISU) d. Anna Wallin (KU), 2 UP
#5 Texas Tech d. #Kansas, 3-2-0
Jordan Rothman (KU) d. Libby Fleming (TTU), 3&2
Lauren Zaretsky (TTU) d. Esme Hamilton (KU), 1 UP
Lauren Clark (KU) d. Gala Dumez (TTU), 2&1
Chiara Horder (TTU) d. Abby Glynn (KU), 2&1
Shannan Tan (TTU) d. Anna Wallin (KU), 5&3