⛳️️ Kansas Competitive After Day One at Big 12 Match Play Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Kansas women’s golf team showed grit in its four matches on day one of the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at Kierland Golf Club Friday. The No. 7 seed Jayhawks tied No. 1 Texas and No. 4 Oklahoma State with 2-2-1 identical records in their morning round. KU fell to No. 3 Iowa State (3-2) and No. 5 Texas Tech (3-2) in its afternoon pool play round.

Kansas will head into Saturday’s final round of pool play in eighth place with 9.0 points. Round three of pool play will begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT, where KU will compete against #8 Oklahoma and #9 Kansas State. Following pool play, the teams will be seeded and begin bracket play Saturday at 3 p.m. The top four teams will play in the Championship Bracket and the next four teams will play in the Consolation Bracket. The No. 9 seed will be done with the tournament. The tournament finals will be Sunday, April 9, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Sophomore Lauren Clark paced KU, posting three wins on the day going 3-1-0. Sophomore Jordan Rothman went 2-1-1, while graduate senior Esme Hamilton (2-2-0) also posted a pair of victories with both wins in the morning. Super senior Abby Glynn went 1-2-1.

POOL PLAY – Saturday Morning, April 8

1. Texas vs. 2. Baylor vs. 3. Iowa State

4. Oklahoma State vs. 5. Texas Tech vs. 6. TCU

7. Kansas vs. 8. Oklahoma vs. 9. K-State