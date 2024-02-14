🏀 Kansas Cruises Past Cincinnati For Fourth Straight Win

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Four Jayhawks scored in double figures as Kansas defeated Cincinnati 75-60 on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse. This is the fourth-straight victory for KU, who improves to 14-10 on the year and 7-6 in Big 12 play.

Kansas led wire-to-wire in the first-ever contest between the two programs. The Jayhawks are now 11-1 at Allen Fieldhouse this season and have won 19 of their last 20 games at home, dating back to last season.

“I thought we were terrific in the third quarter tonight and other than letting our foot off the gas in the last five minutes, there’s a lot on the defensive end to be pleased with,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said following the game. “We shared it well, 17 assists is a really good number for us, we hit the open man and we were making shots.”

Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Taiyanna Jackson recorded her 11th double-double of the season and 38th of her career with 18 points and 13 rebounds. KU’s all-time leader in blocked shots, Jackson also added six blocks to her career total.

S’Mya Nichols reached double figures for the 12th consecutive game, finishing with 13 points and six assists before fouling out. Wyvette Mayberry chipped in 10 points with four assists as KU finished with 17 as a team, its most in a league game this season.

Kansas scored 22 points in the first quarter – its most in Big 12 play – on the strength of 50.0% (8-16) shooting, which included a multitude of three three-pointers. Nichols and Kersgieter hit early threes as KU led 10-4 less than three minutes into the game.

The Jayhawks built an eight-point lead at 14-6 following a basket from Ryan Cobbins, and KU held Cincinnati scoreless for over three minutes in the first quarter. Kansas turned the Bearcats over eight times in the opening frame and led Cincinnati 22-16 after the first quarter.

Cincinnati cut into the Kansas lead in the second quarter, hitting a pair of three-pointers to make it a two-point game at 29-27, which forced the Jayhawks to call a timeout with 5:01 to play in the half. The Jayhawks outscored the Bearcats 11-3 the rest of the half, including a 7-0 run over the final 3:17 to lead 40-30 at the break.

Jackson’s eight second-quarter points behind 4-for-4 shooting continued to maintain the Kansas lead. Jackson was one of two Jayhawks with double-digits at the end of the half, leading with 14 points, while Kersgieter followed with 11. Eleven of the Jayhawks’ 15 first-half field goals came off an assist, with Nichols contributing four of her own.

Kansas scored the first eight points of the third quarter while holding the Bearcats to one basket over the first six minutes of the quarter. KU finished the quarter on an 8-0 run and outscored Cincinnati 20-8 to finish the frame leading 60-38.

Cincinnati closed out the game by outscoring KU 22-15 in the fourth quarter, but the Jayhawks maintained a lead of at least 15 points for the final 13 minutes of the game.

Next Up

Kansas will make its first trip to Provo, Utah, to face BYU on Saturday, Feb. 17. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.