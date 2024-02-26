⛳️ Kansas Earns Westbrook Invitational Title at -43

PEORIA, Ariz. – The Kansas Women’s Golf team posted a 54-hole score of 43-under to win the Westbrook Invitational at Westbrook Village Golf Club, setting three program records at the tournament for the team’s first title in six years.

Kansas shot a team score of 821 (-43), setting a new program 54-hole record to win the event. Oklahoma (-37) finished second, followed by Wisconsin (-34), South Florida (-28) and Nebraska (-26) to round out the top five.

“I’m so happy and proud of these ladies for how hard they’ve worked to get here,” said head coach Lindsay Kuhle. “This win tells you a lot about the growth of this program and just how much the ladies love their teammates. They are so passionate about being great golfers and people, and I think today was just an opportunity for them to prove that.”

In just her third year as coach, Kuhle and the Jayhawks have rewritten the record books on numerous occasions, highlighted by the program’s first team title in six years (Chip-N-Club Invitational, 2017).

Of Kansas’ six-person lineup, two finished within the Top 20 and three placed inside the Top 5.

Jordan Rothman led the way for her squad, finishing in a tie for second at -13 after a 69-67-67-203 tournament. Rothman’s 54-hole score of 203 is a new individual program record, a feat she set earlier this season with an 11-under 205 in her win at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate (Oct. 8, 2023). Rothman carded a bogey-free round of 67 in the final round, picking up five birdies on the day.

“I’m really proud of Jordan and how she competed at this event,” Kuhle said. “I know she really likes this course, and it rewards good ball striking, which she has been great at. It was so fun to see her up towards the top of the leaderboard again this week.”

Lauren Clark finished the event in a tie for sixth place, shooting a score of 69-68-68-205 and finishing at -11. Clark carded six birdies and allowed just two bogeys for the final round. Clark’s 54-hole score is a new personal best as she notched her third Top 10 finish of her career at Kansas.

Lily Hirst joined Clark in a share of sixth place at -11. Hirst’s final round consisted of three birdies while allowing just one bogey on the card, shooting a two-under round of 70 after opening rounds of 68 and 67. In just seven events as a Jayhawk, Hirst now has three finishes inside of the Top 10.

“Lily and Lauren were absolutely phenomenal in the two and three spots of our lineup this week,” said Kuhle.

Johanna Ebner competed as an individual for Kansas, finishing in a tie for 12th at -9. Ebner climbed 10 spots in the final round, posting a five-under round of 67 to tie her career low. Ebner picked up seven birdies and allowed just two bogeys for her final 18.

Hanna Hawks carded rounds of 71-67-70-208 to finish T14 at -8. Hawks’ final round consisted of four birdies on the scorecard. Hawks’ 67 in the second round on Sunday was a new career low for the senior.

“Hanna was very consistent and competitive for us, and Johanna as our individual to step up and shoot nine-under says a lot about our depth.”

Freshman Lyla Louderbaugh finished the event in a tie for 57th at +2, respectively. Louderbaugh scored rounds of 73-69-76.

UP NEXT

Kansas heads to Tallahassee, Florida for the Florida State Match Up, March 15-17 at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.