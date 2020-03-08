Kansas finishes 10th at Gator Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Kansas women’s golf team wrapped up the Gator Invitational in 10th place on Sunday afternoon at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida.

Junior Sera Tadokoro was the Jayhawks’ top finisher after shooting 9-over-par 79 during the final round and ending the tournament in tie for 42nd place.

In the final round Kansas was led by freshman Ying-Ting Hsieh, who carded three birdies and shot 6-over-par 76. Hsieh finished in a tie for 47th place.

After leading the Jayhawks in the first two rounds of the tournament, sophomore Lauren Heinlein finished in a tie for 47th place.

Junior Aristelle Acuff competed as an individual and finished in a tie for 42nd place.

“This was a very difficult weekend for us,” said head coach Erin O’Neil. “It really magnified the areas of our games that are weaknesses and should be very motivating to everyone to work even harder and to be more willing to get out of our comfort zones. We can’t let how we finished this weekend bring us down, it has to light a fire and push us to get better and stronger for the next tournament.”