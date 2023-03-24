⛳️ Kansas Finishes Day One at the PING/ASU Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf completed the first round at the ASU/PING Invitational at Papago Golf Club Friday in Phoenix, Arizona. Kansas finished day one in 14th with a 302 (+14) round total. Kansas posted 14 birdies as a team and is one shot from 11th and six shots behind a five-way tie for sixth.

Through one round, the Jayhawks are led by sophomore Lauren Clark, who carded an even-par 72 that included two birdies. On the back nine, Clark tallied eight pars and is sitting tied for 17th in the 90-golfer field and is one shot from the top eight. Following behind Clark, is junior Jordan Rothman, who shot a 74 (+2) and is tied for 32nd. Rothman posted three birdies. Graduate transfer Esme Hamilton and super-senior Abby Glynn currently sit 6-over, and sophomore Johanna Ebner sits 8-over.

Leading the 17-team field is No. 23 Northwestern, who had a 6-under (282) round one score. Northwestern is eight strokes ahead of No. 5 Oregon, who finished day one 2-over (290). Leading the tournament individually is No. 5 Julia Lopez Ramirez from Mississippi State who finished round one 5-under (67).

Play will resume at the PING/ASU Invitational at 10 a.m. (CDT).Live stats are available here via Golfstat.com.