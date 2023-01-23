⛳️ Kansas Finishes in Fifth at the Match in the Desert

“Just a great start to the season with a 2-under par round,” Head Coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “Beating TCU was probably the highlight, as they are ranked No. 30, but Johanna shooting 68 and Abby [Glynn] shooting 70 was really solid. There were a lot of great birdie opportunities and I think that we proved we belong here playing against these teams. We just have some things to iron out as the season progresses but overall happy with the first round of the season and with our performance.”

The six-team tournament field that featured five teams ranked top 30 in the final Golfstat ranking from fall 2022 played 18 holes Monday and KU shot a 286 (-2). No. 22 UCLA finished in first with a score of 276 (-12), which was a stroke better than runner up No. 15 Arizona State (277). The Pac-12 won the Pac-12 vs. Big 12 Challenge finishing with a score of 829, while the Big 12 posted 855 for the day.

SUPERSTITION MOUNTAIN, Arizona – Kansas sophomore Johanna Ebner shot a 4-under (68) to lead the Kansas women’s golf team to fifth place at the Match in the Desert at the Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club on Monday in Superstition Mountain, Arizona. Kansas outshot No. 30 TCU by eight strokes, posting a single round best of 2-under (286) for the 2022-23 season and tying for the sixth best single round score in Kansas women’s golf history.

Ebner carded five birdies for the round and shot a 2-under (34) on both the front and back nine. She ended the tournament tied for sixth. KU sophomore Jordan Rothman shot a 72 (E), posting a 2-under (34) on the back nine, and placing tied for 21st. Rothman tallied three birdies in her round.

Jayhawk graduate transfer Esme Hamilton shot an even par 72, which included a 2-under on the back nine. Hamilton posted her first eagle as a Jayhawk as well as one birdie. Hamilton finished tied for 21st. Freshman Anna Shultse finished tied for 26th and carded a par on every hole on the front nine, keeping her even (36) entering the back nine. Freshman Lauren Clark finished the day tied 33rd with two birdies.

Playing as an individual, Glynn shot 2-under (70). Glynn shot 2-under on the front nine and stayed even on the back nine. She tallied five birdies on the round.

Kansas will play its second tournament of the spring campaign at the UCF Challenge, Feb. 5-8, at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. KU last participated in the event in 2012.