⛳️ Kansas Finishes Seventh at Clemson Invitational

SUNSET, S.C. – Kansas’ Lauren Heinlein and Aristelle Acuff shot under par in their third rounds to lead Kansas to a seventh-place finish at the Clemson Invitational Sunday morning. Due to heavy thunderstorms, only four holes remained in the third and final round played Sunday at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C.

In an 18-team field that consisted of 10 ranked teams, Kansas shot its best round in the third round of the event, a 291 (+3), and tied Purdue for seventh with a three-round 888 (+24). Kent State won the event shooting a 12-under 852, which was 10 shots ahead of runner-up Virginia Tech.

“I’m very pleased with how we played this week in a strong field,” KU head coach Erin O’Neil said. “We had plenty of challenges with weather delays and having to play back-to-back days of 27 holes, but everyone did a good job of managing their mental game through it all. Playing in a fivesome has been good for us. It’s a great opportunity to actually make golf be more of a team sport since we are all together and can lift each other up and build on positive momentum. As coaches it allows us to see every shot and have an even better idea of what are strengths and weaknesses are at the moment.”

KU showed balance in its three rounds at the Clemson Invitational with three different Jayhawks shooting low-round scores. Junior Sera Tadkoro paced KU the opening round with a 73 (+1), while sophomore Abby Glynn was KU’s second round low at 71 (-1) and Heinlein carded a 70 (-2) in the third round to lead the Jayhawks.

Heinlein’s 70 was not only Kansas’ low round of the tournament, but it tied her season and career low set twice before. The junior opened with three straight birdies and added her fourth Sunday morning. Acuff posted a third-round 71 (-1), which included birdies on two of her final three holes and three birdies for her round. The junior was Kansas’ top finisher, tying for 24th in the 92-golfer field with a three-round 220 (+4) and her 71 was a career low, surpassing a 72 from her freshman season.

“We are very excited to see Aris have a top-25 finish in a stacked field and have three consistent rounds for us,” O’Neil said. “She works hard on her game and it has been fun to see her continue to develop into a great player for us.”

Tadkoro was three shots behind Acuff with a three-round 223 (+7), which tied for 39th. Tadkoro had 10 birdies in her three rounds, including three in her final round.

Glynn’s 71 in her second round tied her career-low set earlier this season at the Schooner Fall Classic back in September. Glynn showed consistency in her second round, carding two birdies and one bogey. Glynn posted two more birdies in her final round finishing with a 76 (+4).

Freshman Hanna Hawks also had a solid second round shooting 73 (+1), which included three birdies. She ended with a 78 (+6) in her final round. Playing in only her second tournament, Hawks’ 73 was her best round of the season.

Caley McGinty of Kent State won medalist shooting a 10-under 206, four shots ahead of runner-up Virunpat Olankitkunchai of Maryland.

Kansas will next compete at the Houston Oaks Invitational, April 12-13, at the Golf Club of Houston.