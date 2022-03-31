⛳️ Kansas’ Hanna Hawks to Perform National Anthem Ahead of Kansas vs. Villanova Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf’s Hanna Hawks will perform the national anthem ahead of Kansas’s NCAA Final Four game against Villanova on Saturday, the NCAA announced on Thursday. Hawks is among a quartet of student-athletes representing the Final Four teams, Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and Villanova.

Hawks, a sophomore from Wellington, Kansas, will sing the anthem at approximately 4:57 p.m. CT ahead of Kansas’ Final Four matchup with Villanova. Hawks is joined by Delany Graham (Duke), Charlie Hinckley (Villanova) and Kaimon Rucker (North Carolina).

The NCAA will have a national recording band and artist who hail from New Orleans perform the anthem prior to the championship game this Monday. The band is slated to perform the anthem at approximately 8:08 p.m., CST.

Kansas is set to in its 16th Final Four, No. 1-seed Kansas (32-6) will meet No. 2-seed Villanova (30-7) on Saturday, April 2, at 5:09 p.m. CST at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will air on TBS with Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Bill Raftery (Analyst), Grant Hill (Analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (Reporter) on the call.

Men’s Semifinal Game Anthem Performers

Hanna Hawks

University of Kansas

Women’s Golf

Sophomore

Delany Graham

Duke University

Women’s Soccer

Graduate Student

Charlie Hinckley

Villanova University

Swimming and Diving

Sophomore

Kaimon Rucker

University of North Carolina

Football

Sophomore