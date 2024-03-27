🏀 Kansas Has Two Named to Academic All-District Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Wyvette Mayberry and Danai Papadopoulou have been selected to the 2023-24 Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their performances on the court and in the classroom.

The selection process is through College Sports Communicators (CSC), which is a national association for strategic, creative and digital communicators across intercollegiate athletics in the United States and Canada.

Mayberry, a senior from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been a part of the Jayhawk program for the last two seasons as the starting point guard. She was KU’s fifth-leading scorer, averaging 9.7 points per game this season while ranking second on the team with 76 assists and fourth with 32 steals. Mayberry surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for her career early in the season and hit 40 three-pointers, the second-most on the team. She is majoring in Liberal Arts and Sciences and averages a 3.58 GPA in the classroom.

Papadopoulou is a junior from Thessaloniki, Greece, and has contributed significant bench minutes to the team as she averages over eight minutes a game in her third season with the Jayhawks. She maintains a 3.52 GPA as an Aerospace Engineering major.

To qualify for the all-district team, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve who has participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games while keeping a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA at her current institution. No student-athlete is eligible until they have completed one full calendar year at the current institution.

Mayberry and Papadopoulou now advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, where first, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be voted on and announced later this spring.

Kansas finished 20-13 on the season, the third-consecutive 20-win season for the Jayhawks and 24th in program history. KU ended up seventh in the Big 12 after posting an 11-7 record for the third consecutive season to finish .500 or better in conference play. The three-season streak is the longest in program history since four straight seasons from 1997-2000.