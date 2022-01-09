🏀 Kansas Headed to TCU for First Conference Road Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball is back in action on Monday, Jan. 10, as the Jayhawks head to Fort Worth, Texas, for its first Big 12 road game at TCU. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Schollmaier Arena and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

The game against TCU was rescheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols after it was originally supposed to be the Big 12 opener for each team on Jan. 2

The Jayhawks opened Big 12 play on Saturday, Jan. 8, by dropping an 82-68 decision to No. 23/25 Oklahoma, which makes KU 9-2 on the year and 0-1 in the Big 12. Monday’s game will be the second true road game of the year for the Jayhawks, who previously picked up a 68-55 victory at Wichita State on Dec. 21.

Kansas junior center Taiyanna Jackson recorded her first double-double as a Jayhawk against Oklahoma, totaling 12 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes of action. It was the fourth time in the past five games that Jackson scored 10 or more points and the third game this season she reached double figures in rebounding. Junior guard Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks in scoring for the second straight game and sixth time this season with 16 points against the Sooners. Kersgieter is KU’s leading scorer at 13.0 points per game and she’s reached double figures in six straight games.

TCU is 4-6 on the year and 0-1 in Big 12 play following a 78-47 defeat at No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday. The Horned Frogs have played just twice since Dec. 12 with five games either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The Horned Frogs are ranked ninth in the Big 12 in both scoring offense (64.7 ppg) and scoring defense (71.5 ppg). TCU is led by senior guard Lauren Heard, who is averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Kansas and TCU have played 22 all-time meetings, with 21 coming since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 for the 2012-13 season. TCU leads the all-time series 15-7, which includes an 8-1 mark in games played in Fort Worth. Kansas and TCU met three times during the 2020-21 season, with each team winning on its home court before the Horned Frogs claimed the rubber match, 75-72, in the Big 12 Tournament.

Up Next

The Jayhawks remain in the Lone Star State for its next game, which will be in Austin on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7 pm against Texas. That game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.