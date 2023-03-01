🏀 Kansas Hosts No. 23 Iowa State Wednesday for Senior Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Wednesday is Senior Night at Allen Fieldhouse as the Kansas Jayhawks host No. 23 Iowa State for the final home game of the 2022-23 season. ISU won the first meeting between the teams, defeating KU 64-50 on Jan. 21 in Ames, Iowa.

Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Josh Klingler and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Prior to tipoff, Kansas will honor two players with Senior Night festivities in Chisom Ajekwu and Holly Kersgieter, along with senior managers Joseph Lippert and Emma Grob-French.

Kansas improved to 17-10 (7-9 Big 12) on the year with a 66-57 victory over Oklahoma State on Sunday in Lawrence. The victory completed a season sweep of the Cowgirls for a second-straight season and was the 500th career win for Kansas’ Brandon Schneider as a collegiate head coach.

Taiyanna Jackson added her newest accolade on Monday as she was named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year award. She is among the most-improved players in college basketball and one of five from a Power Five conference averaging a double-double this season. She had 12 points and matched her career-high with 21 rebounds against Oklahoma State. Jackson is on pace to become the Jayhawk player since Tracy Claxton in 1982 to average a double-double for an entire season, with current marks of 15.4 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

Zakiyah Franklin reached double figures in scoring for the 12th-straight game as she scored 15 points against Oklahoma State. She is second on the team with 15.3 points per game for the year and 16th on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,386 points scored as a Jayhawk. Franklin also leads the Jayhawks with 88 assists (3.3 per game) and ranks fifth on the team with 28 steals.

Chandler Prater led the Jayhawks with 18 points versus Oklahoma State. It was her ninth game in double figures and third time leading the Jayhawks in scoring this season.

The Jayhawks enter the final week of the regular season in seventh place in the Big 12 standings, one game behind West Virginia for sixth place and two games ahead of Texas Tech and Kansas State in eighth. A win on Wednesday would assure KU of being no lower than the No. 7 seed in the upcoming Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

Up Next

Kansas concludes the regular season on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, taking on TCU. The Jayhawks will look for the season sweep of the Horned Frogs after defeating TCU 73-55 on Feb. 8 in Lawrence. Tipoff of that game is set for 1:00 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW.